1-min read

Sensex Jumps 255 Points, Nifty Tops 11,100, Maruti and Bajaj Finance Among Top Gainers

After rallying 480 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 254.55 points or 0.68 percent higher at 37,581.91. It hit an intra-day high of 37,807.55 and a low of 37,406.26.

PTI

Updated:August 9, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Sensex Jumps 255 Points, Nifty Tops 11,100, Maruti and Bajaj Finance Among Top Gainers
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: Extending gains for the second straight session, the BSE Sensex jumped 255 points on Friday on expectations of measures from the Centre to revive economic growth and address tax concerns.

Reports of a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to put together a package to boost investor sentiment too lifted the market mood, traders said.

After rallying 480 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 254.55 points or 0.68 percent higher at 37,581.91. It hit an intra-day high of 37,807.55 and a low of 37,406.26.

The broader NSE Nifty jumped 77.20 points or 0.70 percent to 11,109.65. During the day, it hit a high of 11,181.45 and a low of 11,062.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, HDFC twins, HUL, Kotak Bank and ICICI bank, which surged up to 3.36 percent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest laggard, cracking 7.91 percent. Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC and Sun Pharma too fell up to 2.50 percent.

According to experts, expectations of multiple measures from the government to revive economic growth after Sitharaman and finance ministry officials met captains of the industry on Thursday led the rally in domestic equities.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Kospi and Nikkei ended on a mixed note.

Equities in Europe were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 12 paise to 70.81 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.73 percent to USD 57.80 per barrel.

Also Watch

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,581.91 +254.55 ( +0.68%)

NIFTY 50

11,109.65 +77.20 ( +0.70%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 505.25 13.71
HDFC Bank 2,282.00 2.19
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.90
Reliance 1,162.10 0.85
HDFC 2,211.65 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Avenue Supermar 1,452.85 1.58
Indiabulls Hsg 505.55 13.77
IndusInd Bank 1,413.90 -0.08
Yes Bank 82.10 -7.91
Maruti Suzuki 6,101.20 3.36
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 505.25 13.71
Eicher Motors 17,587.25 4.61
Maruti Suzuki 6,099.90 3.35
Bajaj Finserv 7,504.00 2.93
Bajaj Finance 3,419.70 2.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,101.20 3.36
Bajaj Finance 3,418.05 2.46
Vedanta 141.55 2.17
HDFC Bank 2,281.75 2.07
HUL 1,839.85 2.03
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.15 -7.90
Cipla 484.50 -3.69
Hindalco 176.20 -2.68
Tech Mahindra 663.35 -2.48
Coal India 207.60 -2.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 82.10 -7.91
Coal India 207.65 -1.98
Tata Motors 122.05 -1.53
Tata Steel 362.35 -1.37
ITC 254.25 -1.36
See all Top Losers »

