Sensex Jumps 91 Points on Macro Data, Earnings Optimism

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 91.52 points to end at 34,192.65 after hitting a high of 34,313.14 and a low of 34,103.53.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2018, 4:10 PM IST
Sensex Jumps 91 Points on Macro Data, Earnings Optimism
A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. (Reuters)
Sensex Jumps 91 Points on Macro Data, Earnings Optimism

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex built on gains to close at a fresh six-week high of 34,192.65 on Friday on better-than-expected macro data and optimism ahead of the earnings season.

This was the seventh straight session of gains for the index, its longest winning streak since November 24 last year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 91.52 points to end at 34,192.65 after hitting a high of 34,313.14 and a low of 34,103.53.

This was its highest closing since February 27 when it had settled at 34,346.39 points.

It had gained 1,082.06 points in the past six sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 21.95 points, or 0.21 per cent to finish at 10,480.60 after shuttling between 10,519.90 and 10,451.45.

Both the key indices finished with gains for the third week in a row. The BSE Sensex recorded a significant rise of 565.68 points, or 1.68 per cent, while the NSE Nifty advanced 149 points, or 1.44 per cent, this week.

Investor sentiment was upbeat on positive macro data announced after trading hours yesterday and optimism ahead of earnings by Infosys coupled with a firming trend at other Asian bourses.

The index of industrial production (IIP) grew by a healthy 7.1 per cent in February, driven largely by the robust performance of the manufacturing sector coupled with higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables, while the key retail inflation slipped to a five-month low of 4.28 per cent in March, official data showed on Thursday.

Edited by: Huma Tabassum
S&P BSE Sensex

34,192.65 +91.52 ( +0.27%)

Nifty 50

10,480.60 +21.95 ( +0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,153.30 +14.05 +0.45
Infosys 1,171.45 +8.85 +0.76
SBI 250.95 -2.85 -1.12
Reliance 938.85 +10.15 +1.09
ICICI Bank 288.25 +1.50 +0.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Shriram City 2,182.05 -23.25 -1.05
HDFC 1,840.60 +12.20 +0.67
RBL Bank 498.50 -0.35 -0.07
Reliance 938.85 +11.30 +1.22
Ashok Leyland 149.45 +4.55 +3.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 383.10 +10.75 +2.89
Tech Mahindra 671.55 +18.75 +2.87
Wipro 294.15 +7.30 +2.54
Indiabulls Hsg 1,344.80 +29.45 +2.24
Hindalco 237.80 +5.20 +2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 381.95 +9.90 +2.66
Wipro 293.35 +6.55 +2.28
Kotak Mahindra 1,150.50 +19.15 +1.69
Coal India 285.35 +4.40 +1.57
Dr Reddys Labs 2,087.00 +28.20 +1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 405.40 -13.25 -3.16
Bajaj Finserv 5,316.80 -103.95 -1.92
HCL Tech 991.25 -18.80 -1.86
IOC 165.35 -2.90 -1.72
Axis Bank 542.55 -6.20 -1.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 251.20 -3.10 -1.22
Axis Bank 541.90 -6.40 -1.17
Yes Bank 309.40 -2.05 -0.66
Maruti Suzuki 9,138.45 -59.85 -0.65
Bharti Airtel 377.80 -2.30 -0.61
See all Top Losers »

