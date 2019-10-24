Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Jumps by 250 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,600-mark

HCL Tech was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, after the IT major on Wednesday posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter.

PTI

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Jumps by 250 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,600-mark
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and L&T amid mixed global cues. After hitting a high of 39,327.15, the 30-share index was trading 143.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 39,201.92 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.10 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,634.20.

HCL Tech was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, after the IT major on Wednesday posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter, and raised its revenue growth forecast to 15-17 per cent for 2019-20 on the back of strong deal pipeline.

TechM, Tata Motors, L&T, Vedanta, Yes Bank, ITC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank rose too up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ONGC, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 2 per cent.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,058.83 and the Nifty advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 11,604.10. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading Rs 213.23 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 137.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished in the green on Wednesday. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 7 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.84 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.56 per cent to USD 60.83 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,589.70 -14.40 ( -0.12%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 645.20 -0.83
IRCTC 910.85 1.17
HCL Tech 1,124.55 2.68
Yes Bank 51.00 -0.39
Maruti Suzuki 7,391.00 -0.66
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 909.90 1.06
Apollo Tricoat 287.00 2.55
Infosys 645.00 -0.88
Yes Bank 51.05 -0.39
Indiabulls Hsg 214.05 3.81
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,125.30 2.75
Eicher Motors 20,985.00 2.26
Tech Mahindra 739.00 1.71
Bajaj Finserv 8,165.65 1.17
Britannia 3,325.00 0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,126.40 2.81
Larsen 1,445.30 1.00
ITC 253.10 0.84
Bajaj Auto 3,185.25 0.76
Tata Motors 133.40 0.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 246.40 -4.99
BPCL 505.10 -4.17
Grasim 720.50 -3.05
GAIL 125.75 -2.25
Wipro 250.15 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 582.00 -1.64
IndusInd Bank 1,314.20 -1.38
SBI 272.00 -1.27
Coal India 206.60 -1.03
Hero Motocorp 2,658.25 -1.99
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram