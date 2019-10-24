Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Sensex Jumps by 250 Points; Nifty Crosses 11,600-mark
HCL Tech was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, after the IT major on Wednesday posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points in early trade on Thursday tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and L&T amid mixed global cues. After hitting a high of 39,327.15, the 30-share index was trading 143.09 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 39,201.92 in morning trade, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.10 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 11,634.20.
HCL Tech was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, after the IT major on Wednesday posted a 6.9 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,711 crore for the September 2019 quarter, and raised its revenue growth forecast to 15-17 per cent for 2019-20 on the back of strong deal pipeline.
TechM, Tata Motors, L&T, Vedanta, Yes Bank, ITC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank rose too up to 2 per cent. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ONGC, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 2 per cent.
In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex ended 94.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 39,058.83 and the Nifty advanced 15.75 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 11,604.10. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading Rs 213.23 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 137.38 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a mixed note. On Wall Street, stock exchanges finished in the green on Wednesday. The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 7 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.84 in early session.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.56 per cent to USD 60.83 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|645.20
|-0.83
|IRCTC
|910.85
|1.17
|HCL Tech
|1,124.55
|2.68
|Yes Bank
|51.00
|-0.39
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,391.00
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IRCTC
|909.90
|1.06
|Apollo Tricoat
|287.00
|2.55
|Infosys
|645.00
|-0.88
|Yes Bank
|51.05
|-0.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|214.05
|3.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,125.30
|2.75
|Eicher Motors
|20,985.00
|2.26
|Tech Mahindra
|739.00
|1.71
|Bajaj Finserv
|8,165.65
|1.17
|Britannia
|3,325.00
|0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,126.40
|2.81
|Larsen
|1,445.30
|1.00
|ITC
|253.10
|0.84
|Bajaj Auto
|3,185.25
|0.76
|Tata Motors
|133.40
|0.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|246.40
|-4.99
|BPCL
|505.10
|-4.17
|Grasim
|720.50
|-3.05
|GAIL
|125.75
|-2.25
|Wipro
|250.15
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|582.00
|-1.64
|IndusInd Bank
|1,314.20
|-1.38
|SBI
|272.00
|-1.27
|Coal India
|206.60
|-1.03
|Hero Motocorp
|2,658.25
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Santro Anniversary Edition Launched at Rs 5.17 Lakh, Gets Grand i10 Nios Touch
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor