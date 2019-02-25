LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Sensex Jumps Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,800 Level

The 30-share Sensex rose 140.29 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 36,011.77 in early trade. The gauge had lost 26.87 points Friday.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Stocks staged a strong comeback in early trade Monday, with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the 36,000-mark by surging over 100 points on heavy foreign fund inflows and increased buying by domestic institutional investors.

Asian markets were also trading in the green after US President Donald Trump announced extension of the March 1 deadline for increasing tariff on import of Chinese products, as talks between the two sides were making "substantial progress".

The broad-based NSE Nifty also rose 32.50 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 10,824.15.

Major gainers that supported the recovery on both bourses were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Vedanta, RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, M&M, Hero MotoCorp IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, HUL and Sun Pharma, rising up to 1.13 per cent.

Sentiments also got a boost after the GST Council Sunday slashed tax rates on under-construction housing properties to 5 per cent without input tax credit, from the existing 12 per cent, brokers said.

Stocks of realty and housing finance companies were back in better form and scored handsome gains.

Sectoral indices, led by realty, IT, auto, bankex and consumer durables, were trading in the green with gains of up to 2.16 per cent.

While oil and gas, PSU, capital goods and power sector indices were trading lower.

Brokers said heavy foreign fund inflows and buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) amid a firm trend at other Asian bourses led the markets higher.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 6,311.01 crore, while DIIs made purchases of Rs 838.88 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index climbed 3.32 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was up 0.68 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.32 per cent in their early deals. Taiwan index too gained 0.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.70 per cent higher in Friday's trade.
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,950.90 +79.42 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

10,801.60 +9.95 ( +0.09%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat 22 ETF 33.75 -0.50
Motherson Sumi 155.55 8.40
Axis Bank 698.45 -0.51
Reliance 1,236.85 0.37
Yes Bank 223.80 0.81
See all Most Active »
Bharat 22 ETF 33.75 -0.50
Apollo Hospital 1,163.00 1.73
Yes Bank 224.00 0.92
Container Corp 480.00 0.77
Tata Chemicals 563.20 -0.56
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 843.00 1.89
ICICI Bank 356.30 1.21
JSW Steel 289.65 1.33
Dr Reddys Labs 2,665.00 0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,842.00 0.89
See all Top Gainers »
ICICI Bank 356.30 1.29
Bajaj Auto 2,840.70 0.85
Yes Bank 223.85 0.86
HDFC Bank 2,108.10 0.79
Infosys 739.05 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Adani Ports 330.45 -6.73
Bharti Infratel 305.30 -2.65
BPCL 336.45 -2.25
HPCL 227.20 -1.62
ONGC 146.60 -1.35
See all Top Losers »
ONGC 147.00 -1.04
Axis Bank 698.60 -0.63
NTPC 138.70 -0.72
Kotak Mahindra 1,233.40 -0.62
SBI 269.00 -0.65
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

