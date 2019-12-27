Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Jumps over 150 Points, Nifty near 12,200 Amid Positive Global Cues

The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25.

PTI

December 27, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Sensex Jumps over 150 Points, Nifty near 12,200 Amid Positive Global Cues
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Friday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, SBI and HDFC twins amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 161.85 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 41,325.61, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 57.70 points or 0.48 per cent to 12,184.25.

SBI was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2.14 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries (RIL), Maruti and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, TCS was the top loser, shedding up to 0.68 per cent. Tata Steel, HUL, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 297.50 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 41,163.76. Similarly, the Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 504.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 120.46 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to traders, domestic equities followed global stocks that rose on easing trade tension between the US and China.

Domestic market is expected to wait for cues from the budget, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions.

Shares on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.16 per cent to USD 68.03 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise to 71.25 against the US dollar in morning session.

