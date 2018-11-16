GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Jumps Over 150 Points on Funds Inflow, Global Cues

Positive leads from the US markets on optimism that the US and China may resolve their trade dispute, and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses too influenced sentiments here.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Mumbai: Domestic equities opened on a firm note Friday as the benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 150 points on the back of continued foreign fund inflow and appreciating rupee.

Positive leads from the US markets on optimism that the US and China may resolve their trade dispute, and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses too influenced sentiments here.

The 30-share index spurted 159.17 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 35,419.71 points with sectoral indices, led by healthcare, auto, FMCG, capital goods and banking, rising up to 1.03 per cent.

The barometer had gained 118.55 points Thursday.

The NSE Nifty was trading 41 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 10,657.70.

Prominent gainers include Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, RIL, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and Bharti Airtel, gaining up to 1.37 per cent.

On the other hand, continuing its fall, Yes Bank was the biggest loser, dropping up to 6 per cent.

ONGC, Infosys, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Adani Ports too fell up to 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher by 10 paise at 71.87 against the American currency in early deals Friday.

There was continued buying by foreign funds for the second straight day Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) accumulated shares worth a net of Rs 2,043.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 165.31 crore Thursday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.71 per cent, Korea's Kospi up 0.20 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.52 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average in the US ended 0.83 per cent higher Thursday
S&P BSE SENSEX

35,457.16 +196.62 ( +0.56%)

NIFTY 50

10,682.20 +65.50 ( +0.62%)
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 332.75 9.31
HCL Tech 1,022.20 3.38
Eicher Motors 24,735.00 3.30
Grasim 831.90 2.87
Reliance 1,127.40 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 333.60 9.81
Reliance 1,127.50 2.79
HDFC 1,887.55 1.91
SBI 290.30 1.75
Hero Motocorp 2,954.55 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.00 -7.21
Indiabulls Hsg 766.20 -4.80
JSW Steel 335.10 -2.76
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.59
IOC 143.35 -2.25
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 191.30 -7.14
Tata Steel 574.10 -2.47
Maruti Suzuki 7,332.05 -2.02
ONGC 156.55 -1.48
Axis Bank 618.30 -1.17
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

