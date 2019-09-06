Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points in Early Session; Biggest Gainer Tech Mahindra Rallies 5%

After rising 223 points, the 30-share index was trading 164.05 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 36,808.47 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 44.15 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 10,892.05.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Representative Image.
Representative Image
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex advanced over 200 points in early session on Friday, led by gains in index heavyweights Infosys and RIL, amid positive cues from global markets.

After rising 223 points, the 30-share index was trading 164.05 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 36,808.47 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 44.15 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 10,892.05.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE barometer ended 80.32 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 36,644.42, while the Nifty settled 3.25 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 10,847.90.

Tech Mahindra was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack in early trade on Friday, rallying over 4.70 per cent, after the company announced expansion of its strategic multi-year collaboration with AT&T.

Other gainers included Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Infosys, PowerGrid and RIL, rising up to 1.95 per cent.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, HDFC duo and HCL Tech slipped up to 2.47 per cent.

According to Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, regular news flow from the RBI and the Finance Ministry have helped to stabilise equity markets lately.

"Markets continue to display resilience in holding on to important technical long term support," he said, adding that investors were further calmed by news of upcoming resumption of talks between China and the US.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Japan and Korea were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions.

On Wall Street too, stock exchanges ended significantly higher on Thursday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 12 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.72 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.26 per cent higher at 61.11 per barrel.

On Thursday, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 561.17 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 699.31 crore, provisional data showed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,908.92 +264.50 ( +0.72%)

NIFTY 50

10,920.50 +72.60 ( +0.67%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
HDFC 2,033.55 -0.52
Yes Bank 61.45 -0.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.05 -3.54
Reliance 1,225.10 2.24
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
Tata Motors 119.10 0.89
Maruti Suzuki 6,089.30 1.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 721.70 3.77
Axis Bank 667.75 2.79
Reliance 1,225.80 2.27
NTPC 126.15 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 6,092.00 2.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 668.00 2.89
Kotak Mahindra 1,435.95 1.88
NTPC 126.20 2.31
Power Grid Corp 202.05 1.35
IndusInd Bank 1,324.35 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 432.25 -3.50
Sun Pharma 419.80 -2.78
Wipro 250.90 -1.84
GAIL 130.05 -0.69
JSW Steel 214.60 -0.76
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 419.70 -2.84
Yes Bank 61.50 -0.65
HCL Tech 1,103.60 -0.68
TCS 2,201.75 -0.63
HUL 1,821.75 -0.42
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram