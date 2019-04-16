English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Above 11,750
The 30-share index was trading 239.11 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 39,144.95, and the NSE Nifty was trading 63.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, up at 11,753.70 in early session.
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade Tuesday led by gains in banking, metal, oil and gas, telecom and auto stocks, amid unabated foreign fund inflows and positive global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 239.11 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 39,144.95, and the NSE Nifty was trading 63.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, up at 11,753.70 in early session.
In the previous session, the BSE index settled 138.73 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 38,905.84, while the broader Nifty rose 46.90 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 11,690.35.
According to Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, Q4FY19 earnings season will remain crucial for further upside in the market.
"The rally in the market has been mainly due to aggressive buying by the FIIs; and for valuations to sustain, there needs to be an uptick in earnings growth this quarter," he said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 713.22 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 581.36 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Top gainers in early trade include ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Coal India, M&M, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.67 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and HUL were the only losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 0.65 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 69.49 against the US dollar in early trade.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 0.25 per cent lower at USD 71 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were positive in early trade.
The 30-share index was trading 239.11 points or 0.61 per cent higher at 39,144.95, and the NSE Nifty was trading 63.35 points, or 0.54 per cent, up at 11,753.70 in early session.
In the previous session, the BSE index settled 138.73 points, or 0.36 per cent, higher at 38,905.84, while the broader Nifty rose 46.90 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 11,690.35.
According to Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, Q4FY19 earnings season will remain crucial for further upside in the market.
"The rally in the market has been mainly due to aggressive buying by the FIIs; and for valuations to sustain, there needs to be an uptick in earnings growth this quarter," he said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 713.22 crore on Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 581.36 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Top gainers in early trade include ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Coal India, M&M, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, RIL and HCL Tech, rising up to 2.67 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and HUL were the only losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 0.65 per cent.
Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated marginally to 69.49 against the US dollar in early trade.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 0.25 per cent lower at USD 71 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were positive in early trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|146.60
|16.30
|Polycab
|655.05
|21.76
|TCS
|2,145.05
|1.50
|ICICI Bank
|404.95
|3.11
|Infosys
|722.05
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|146.55
|16.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,037.50
|0.49
|Polycab
|655.05
|21.76
|SpiceJet
|127.45
|6.79
|ICICI Lombard
|1,076.40
|0.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,803.00
|3.09
|ICICI Bank
|404.85
|3.08
|Titan Company
|1,116.55
|2.42
|Asian Paints
|1,459.10
|1.92
|Hindalco
|216.80
|1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,803.00
|3.23
|ICICI Bank
|404.95
|3.11
|Asian Paints
|1,458.00
|1.79
|Larsen
|1,380.35
|1.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,457.20
|1.64
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.50
|-2.50
|Tata Motors
|227.20
|-1.96
|Bharti Airtel
|342.00
|-1.64
|Infosys
|722.00
|-0.76
|Cipla
|562.10
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|227.20
|-1.67
|Bharti Airtel
|342.05
|-1.55
|Infosys
|722.30
|-0.60
|Power Grid Corp
|197.20
|-0.45
|Coal India
|249.45
|-0.26
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor and His Team of Unlikely Heroes are Set to Nail India's Most Wanted, See Teaser Here
- Watch: Nicki Minaj Had an Awkward Moment Performing With Friend Ariana Grande at Coachella
- ICC World Cup 2019 | UAE Integration Crucial for Smith-Warner Comeback: Langer
- What Joe, Sophie Learned from Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's Wedding And Won't Make That Mistake
- Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results