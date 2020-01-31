Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Nifty Holds 12K Ahead of Economic Survey, Union Budget 2020

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India's largest private-sector lenders, were at the top of the Nifty 50 with a 5% rise after it received the central bank's approval to cap its promoter's voting rights at 20% until the end of March.

Reuters

Updated:January 31, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points, Nifty Holds 12K Ahead of Economic Survey, Union Budget 2020
People walk past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Reuters)

Bengaluru: Indian shares rose on Friday, led by gains in banking stocks, a day ahead of the keenly awaited budget announcement which comes during the country's worst economic slowdown in a decade.

Global markets have had a turbulent week as investors fretted about the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has so far killed 213, prompting the World Health Organization on Thursday to declare a global health emergency.

Still, Asian markets were higher on Friday as investors clutched at hopes China could contain the virus.

NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.21% at 12,061.60 by 0410 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex had risen 0.30% to 41,035.80.

Indian markets have also been volatile ahead of the announcement of the federal budget on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020/2021 budget, to spur consumer demand and investment, government sources and economists have said.

Much of the expectations around the budget have been factored into stock prices and investors will wait until the announcement before making any large bets, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services in Kochi.

"Growth is on the agenda. People want tax cuts, more incentives to industries and the equity markets," Nair said of the expectations from the budget.

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India's largest private-sector lenders, were at the top of the Nifty 50 with a 5% rise after it received the central bank's approval to cap its promoter's voting rights at 20% until the end of March.

About 23 of the Nifty 50's 29-point gain on Friday came from Kotak, making it the biggest boost to the index.

The Nifty banking index was up 1%, with only one of its 12 constituents in the red.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 has fallen slightly so far in 2020, and has slipped 1.2% from its Jan. 20 record intraday high, amid poorly received financial results from index heavyweights and concerns about the spreading coronavirus in China.

But India's small- and mid-cap stocks, laggards in recent years, have enjoyed a steady rebound since the start of the year. The S&P BSE small-cap index has climbed 8% so far this year, while the S&P BSE has advanced 4%.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,417.00 -1.77
Kotak Mahindra 1,687.40 3.64
Tata Motors 180.60 -3.01
SBI 310.50 -0.06
Avenue Supermar 2,094.75 2.10
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,688.15 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,265.00 2.73
Bajaj Auto 3,212.25 2.18
ITC 236.65 1.20
Hero Motocorp 2,501.60 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 111.00 -3.98
Power Grid Corp 187.40 -3.60
Tata Motors 180.60 -3.01
HCL Tech 591.70 -2.69
TCS 2,096.00 -1.97
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram