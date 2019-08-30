Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,000

Sensex was trading 205.70 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,274.63 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65.

Updated:August 30, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,000
Image for Representation.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 level in early trade on Friday led by gains in financial and energy stocks amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 205.70 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 37,274.63 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 61.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 11,009.65. In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 382.91 points, or 1.02 per cent, lower at 37,068.93, and the Nifty shed 97.80 points, or 0.89 per cent, to finish at 10,948.30.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade on Friday included Tata Steel, Vedanta, TCS, Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, HDFC twins, SBI, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 3 per cent. On the other hand, TechM, HCL Tech, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Asian Paints fell up to 1 per cent.

Investor sentiment recovered tracking firm cues from global markets, traders said. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a positive note in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street too ended in the green on Thursday. Market is also awaiting the government's official estimate of GDP growth for Q1 FY20 to be released later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday played down deepening slowdown as just "soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing". In the annual report for FY19, the central bank conceded that diagnosing the exact problems was "difficult", but reiterated that the issues were not structural in nature.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 489.23 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 11 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.68 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 60.59 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,980.89 -88.04 ( -0.24%)

NIFTY 50

10,921.60 -26.70 ( -0.24%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 56.40 -1.74
Indiabulls Hsg 441.35 -1.77
Reliance 1,232.25 -0.77
SBI 271.95 -0.93
HDFC 2,127.35 -0.05
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Redington 110.45 1.38
GRUH Finance 258.80 3.71
Yes Bank 56.40 -1.66
Natco Pharma 541.25 0.10
Indiabulls Hsg 441.10 -1.84
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hindalco 185.05 2.98
Vedanta 138.60 2.10
Tata Steel 341.50 1.77
JSW Steel 214.50 1.20
GAIL 132.75 3.31
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 138.80 2.21
Tata Steel 341.55 1.79
HUL 1,843.40 0.72
Sun Pharma 437.50 0.66
HDFC Bank 2,239.35 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 251.85 -2.55
Tech Mahindra 677.70 -1.95
HCL Tech 1,095.00 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 441.35 -1.77
NTPC 121.00 -1.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,095.00 -1.97
NTPC 121.05 -1.63
Yes Bank 56.40 -1.66
Coal India 186.20 -1.48
Kotak Mahindra 1,428.60 -1.50
See all Top Losers »

