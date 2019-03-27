LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,500 Level

Top gainers include IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors, rising up to 3.62 per cent.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,500 Level
Representative image of Sensex.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,500 mark in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 205.47 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 38,438.88. It had ended 424.50 points, or 1.12 per cent, higher in the previous session.

The broader Nifty also rose 53.45 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 11,536.70 in morning trade.

Top gainers include IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors, rising up to 3.62 per cent.

While, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, ICICI Bank and RIL were among the top laggards, shedding up to 1.10 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE Capital Goods index was the biggest gainer, rising 0.70 per cent, followed by BSE Bankex, finance, FMCG, healthcare and auto indices gaining up to 0.54 per cent.

"Indian markets have been the recipient of robust foreign flows this entire March on the back of increased likelihood of strong political stability and policy continuity post elections and the softer stance adopted by global central banks," said Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Wealth Management.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 999.02 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 196.70 crore, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.49 per cent, Korea's Kospi was trading marginally higher, Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.55 per cent; while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.61 per cent.

On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.55 per cent higher on Tuesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 5 paise against its previous close to 68.91 against the US dollar in early session.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,344.97 +111.56 ( +0.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,508.35 +25.10 ( +0.22%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.80 3.98
Reliance 1,364.25 -0.22
SBI 307.20 1.22
IndusInd Bank 1,781.25 3.88
Indiabulls Hsg 751.30 2.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
United Brewerie 1,374.75 1.99
Yes Bank 263.50 3.86
Natco Pharma 564.75 -0.17
Jet Airways 281.25 3.78
AB Capital 100.60 -1.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.80 3.98
IndusInd Bank 1,781.25 3.88
Indiabulls Hsg 751.30 2.96
JSW Steel 286.20 1.72
Vedanta 175.80 1.27
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 263.50 3.86
IndusInd Bank 1,781.85 3.87
Bajaj Finance 2,966.00 1.21
Vedanta 175.70 1.21
SBI 306.65 1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 271.20 -2.11
BPCL 379.25 -1.21
Eicher Motors 21,118.95 -1.23
Asian Paints 1,469.00 -1.08
NTPC 139.85 -0.67
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,470.10 -0.97
ICICI Bank 391.65 -0.61
Tata Motors 172.00 -0.64
NTPC 139.60 -0.36
M&M 665.65 -0.53
See all Top Losers »

Reel Movie Awards

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram