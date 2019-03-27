English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,500 Level
Top gainers include IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Tata Motors, rising up to 3.62 per cent.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,500 mark in early trade on Wednesday led by gains in banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 205.47 points, or 0.54 per cent, higher at 38,438.88. It had ended 424.50 points, or 1.12 per cent, higher in the previous session.
The broader Nifty also rose 53.45 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 11,536.70 in morning trade.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|263.80
|3.98
|Reliance
|1,364.25
|-0.22
|SBI
|307.20
|1.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,781.25
|3.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|751.30
|2.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|United Brewerie
|1,374.75
|1.99
|Yes Bank
|263.50
|3.86
|Natco Pharma
|564.75
|-0.17
|Jet Airways
|281.25
|3.78
|AB Capital
|100.60
|-1.13
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|263.80
|3.98
|IndusInd Bank
|1,781.25
|3.88
|Indiabulls Hsg
|751.30
|2.96
|JSW Steel
|286.20
|1.72
|Vedanta
|175.80
|1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|263.50
|3.86
|IndusInd Bank
|1,781.85
|3.87
|Bajaj Finance
|2,966.00
|1.21
|Vedanta
|175.70
|1.21
|SBI
|306.65
|1.10
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|271.20
|-2.11
|BPCL
|379.25
|-1.21
|Eicher Motors
|21,118.95
|-1.23
|Asian Paints
|1,469.00
|-1.08
|NTPC
|139.85
|-0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Asian Paints
|1,470.10
|-0.97
|ICICI Bank
|391.65
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|172.00
|-0.64
|NTPC
|139.60
|-0.36
|M&M
|665.65
|-0.53
