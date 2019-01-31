English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points on Firm Global Cues, ICICI, Tata Steel Among Top Gainers
Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 53.95 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,705.75. According to experts, investor sentiment was buoyed by dovish comments by from the US Federal Reserve after it left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex on Thursday rallied over 200 points on positive cues from global markets after dovish comments by the US Federal Reserve as it left key policy rates unchanged.
The 30-share index was trading 213.32 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 35,804.57.
Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 53.95 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,705.75.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended marginally lower by 1.25 points and the Nifty closed with a negligible loss of 0.4 point.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, SBI, Tata Motors, NTPC, Vedanta and TCS, rallying up to 2.20 per cent.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HDFC duo and HCL Tech were the top losers, falling up to 1.59 per cent.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 130.25 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 502.26 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
According to experts, investor sentiment was buoyed by dovish comments by from the US Federal Reserve after it left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday.
The central bank said it would be "patient" about making any further changes, in the clearest signal yet the central bank has heeded concerns about the economy.
Global investors were also optimistic about the ongoing two-day high-level talks between the US and China aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.
Domestic market, however, will continue to be volatile ahead of the interim budget which will be announced on Friday, traders said.
January series derivatives expiry in this session will also keep investors on edge, they added.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.27 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.63 per cent, Kospi gained 0.18 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.90 per cent in early trade.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.77 per cent on Wednesday.
The rupee, meanwhile, was appreciated 18 paise against US dollar to 70.93.
The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.01 per cent to USD 62.16 per barrel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 30-share index was trading 213.32 points, or 0.60 per cent, higher at 35,804.57.
Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty jumped 53.95 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 10,705.75.
On Wednesday, the Sensex ended marginally lower by 1.25 points and the Nifty closed with a negligible loss of 0.4 point.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include ICICI Bank, RIL, Tata Steel, SBI, Tata Motors, NTPC, Vedanta and TCS, rallying up to 2.20 per cent.
On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HDFC duo and HCL Tech were the top losers, falling up to 1.59 per cent.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 130.25 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 502.26 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
According to experts, investor sentiment was buoyed by dovish comments by from the US Federal Reserve after it left the key US lending rate unchanged on Wednesday.
The central bank said it would be "patient" about making any further changes, in the clearest signal yet the central bank has heeded concerns about the economy.
Global investors were also optimistic about the ongoing two-day high-level talks between the US and China aimed at settling a six-month trade war that has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.
Domestic market, however, will continue to be volatile ahead of the interim budget which will be announced on Friday, traders said.
January series derivatives expiry in this session will also keep investors on edge, they added.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.27 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.63 per cent, Kospi gained 0.18 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei rallied 0.90 per cent in early trade.
On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 1.77 per cent on Wednesday.
The rupee, meanwhile, was appreciated 18 paise against US dollar to 70.93.
The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.01 per cent to USD 62.16 per barrel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|363.55
|-0.64
|Axis Bank
|709.40
|2.67
|Indiabulls Hsg
|667.10
|-0.86
|Dewan Housing
|137.70
|-14.71
|Yes Bank
|196.15
|-1.68
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|137.80
|-14.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|667.50
|-0.96
|ICICI Bank
|363.25
|-0.55
|Yes Bank
|196.10
|-1.65
|Infosys
|749.60
|3.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|749.70
|3.28
|GAIL
|331.40
|3.05
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.15
|2.86
|Tech Mahindra
|735.35
|2.90
|Axis Bank
|709.40
|2.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|749.60
|3.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,255.45
|2.78
|Axis Bank
|709.45
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,223.00
|2.36
|HDFC
|1,933.00
|2.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|376.70
|-3.12
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,094.55
|-2.44
|HCL Tech
|1,000.45
|-1.76
|Yes Bank
|196.15
|-1.68
|Adani Ports
|333.60
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HCL Tech
|1,000.50
|-1.63
|Yes Bank
|196.10
|-1.65
|Hero Motocorp
|2,587.00
|-0.84
|ICICI Bank
|363.25
|-0.55
|Bajaj Finance
|2,587.55
|-0.34
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Launches Clothing Line, Beliebers Call Out the Brand for Sky-high Prices
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- 'Hey Siri, Which is India's No.1 Premium Smartphone?' Asks OnePlus as it Trolls Apple
- Apple says Facebook App Which Offered Users $20 For Access to Phone Data, Violated App Store Policies
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results