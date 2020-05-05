BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points in Opening Trade; Nifty Tops 9,400

A security guard wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus stands at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Representative image.

A security guard wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus stands at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool). Representative image.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by M&M, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Tech Mahindra.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening trade on Tuesday led by gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC duo and ICICI Bank amid thin trade in Asian markets.

After hitting a high of 32,264, the 30-share index was trading 431.74 points or 1.36 per cent higher at 32,147.09, and the NSE Nifty rose 114.25 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 9,407.75.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by M&M, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, Titan and Ultratech Cement were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled at 31,715.35, plunging 2,002.27 points, or 5.94 per cent. The broader Nifty suffered a heavy loss of 566.40 points, or 5.74 per cent, to close at 9,293.50.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,373.98 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

According to traders, the market recovered from Monday's lows as stock-specific action lifted key indices.

Positive cues from global markets, despite thin trade in Asia, buoyed market mood, they said.

Bourses in Hong Kong were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were closed for a holiday.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with gains in overnight session.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 3.86 per cent higher at USD 28.25 per barrel.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,168,541

    +20,696*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,582,469

    +53,061*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,162,563

    +29,025*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,365

    +3,340*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres