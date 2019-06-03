Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Jumps Over 550 Points; Here’s a List of Top Gainers and Losers Today

Markets are betting high on the possibility of a repo rate cut in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on 6 June after India’s economic growth slowed to 5.8% in the March quarter.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Sensex Jumps Over 550 Points; Here’s a List of Top Gainers and Losers Today
Representative image.
Loading...
The benchmark stock indices touched new highs on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex closing higher by 553 points, or 1.4%, at 40,267.62, while the Nifty 50 jumped 170 points, or 1.4%, to 12,092.80. Markets are betting high on the possibility of a repo rate cut in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on 6 June after India’s economic growth slowed to 5.8% in the March quarter.
Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:

Market breadth: Though the benchmark indices rose sharply, the market breadth was negative. It means more number of stocks closed in the red than in the green. Of the total 2,769 stocks traded on BSE, 1,203 advanced, while 1,407 declined. A total of 159 stocks closed unchanged.

Top sectoral gainers: The BSE Auto Index was the top gainer, up 1.9%, followed by BSE Energy (up 1.83%), BSE Consumer Durables (up 1.78%) and BSE Metal (up 1.77%).

Top sectoral losers: No losers. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green today.

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Hero Motocorp Ltd was the top gainer, up 5.9%. Hero Motocorp was followed by IndusInd Bank (up 3.9%) and Bajaj Auto (up 3.8%).

Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks closed in the red with marginal declines. ICICI Bank slipped 0.2%, while NTPC was marginally down 0.08%.

Most actively traded stocks: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) was the most actively traded stock on BSE (up 1.2%), followed by IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.2%).

Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Info Edge (India) Ltd shot up nearly 12%, while Apollo Hospitals gained 9.4%. Page Industries Ltd also closed higher by 6.4%, closely followed by Trent Ltd that jumped 5.3%

Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Heritage Foods Ltd dropped 5.7%, Manpasand Beverages fell by another 5%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was down 4.7%, while Jet Airways lost 4.4%.
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,267.62 +553.42 ( +1.39%)

NIFTY 50

12,088.55 +165.75 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,360.20 2.26
Just Dial 795.00 3.84
TCS 2,242.30 2.08
HDFC 2,230.45 2.19
Maruti Suzuki 7,022.90 2.23
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 654.55 1.15
Bharat Fin 1,042.65 4.24
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
SpiceJet 152.05 4.18
Reliance 1,358.30 2.15
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,840.25 5.97
Bajaj Auto 3,034.60 3.72
Asian Paints 1,459.25 3.69
IndusInd Bank 1,662.65 3.57
Indiabulls Hsg 810.85 3.09
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,842.50 6.01
Bajaj Auto 3,039.90 3.92
IndusInd Bank 1,663.85 3.70
Asian Paints 1,458.00 3.65
HUL 1,837.00 2.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 357.45 -0.98
Tech Mahindra 757.60 -0.36
ICICI Bank 422.90 -0.19
NTPC 133.10 -0.11
Bharti Infratel 268.75 -0.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 422.85 -0.13
NTPC 133.05 -0.11
ITC 278.55 -0.04
See all Top Losers »

