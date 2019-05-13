Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nifty on its Worst Run in 8 Years, Sensex Crashes 372 Points in 9th Straight Loss

The index widened its loss towards the fag-end on emergence of intense selling in heavyweights like ITC, RIL and ICICI Bank.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 6:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nifty on its Worst Run in 8 Years, Sensex Crashes 372 Points in 9th Straight Loss
Representative Image
Loading...
Mumbai: Continuing their losing spell for a ninth session in a row on Monday, the BSE Sensex crashed over 372 points and the NSE Nifty dived nearly 130 points on sustained sell-off across the board.

For Sensex, this is the longest losing streak since February, while Nifty is on its worst run since 2011.

The index widened its loss towards the fag-end on emergence of intense selling in heavyweights like ITC, RIL and ICICI Bank.

In percentage terms, however, Sun Pharma was the biggest loser with 9.39 per cent drop. Intra-day, the pharma major's shares tanked over 20 per cent.

Other top Sensex laggards were Yes Bank, Tata Steel and Indusind Bank -- falling as much as 5.58 per cent.

After trading range-bound for most part of the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark saw steep plunge in the last hour and closed 372.17 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 37,090.82. The index hit an intra-day low of 36,999.84 and a high of 37,583.57.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 130.70 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 11,148.20 points. During the day, the NSE gauge hit a low of 11,125.60 and a high of 11,300.20.

Shares of ITC too dropped 2.64 per cent. The company, meanwhile, announced elevation of its MD Sanjiv Puri as the Chairman and Managing Director. It also reported an 18.72 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,481.9 crore.

Among the gainers on the Sensex, HDFC topped the chart, rising 1.06 per cent, after the mortgage lender posted a 26.8 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,862 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.

HUL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Coal India and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 0.87 per cent.

Domestic investors kept weighing weak cues from global markets amid uncertainties around US-China trade tariff deal. Also, sustained foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy.

Bourses in China, Japan and Korea ended in the red tracking news related to US-China trade talks.

The United States has recently announced hike in duty on import of Chinese products worth more than USD 200 billion. European stocks were also trading lower in early trade Monday.

Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management, said, "Apart from global concerns, Indian markets are also worried about the liquidity crunch on the ground affecting both, investments and consumption in the country."

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated by 42 paise to 70.34 against the US dollar intra-day.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.78 per cent higher at USD 71.88 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,090.82 -372.17 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,148.20 -130.70 ( -1.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 306.90 -0.37
ITC 289.30 -2.84
Reliance 1,232.05 -1.53
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sunteck Realty 434.25 -1.63
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Reliance 1,230.85 -1.57
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Axis Bank 732.35 -0.18
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 265.45 1.22
Titan Company 1,144.70 1.11
Tech Mahindra 817.30 1.10
HDFC 1,952.90 1.10
HUL 1,702.00 0.86
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,951.70 1.06
HUL 1,701.75 0.87
Infosys 720.05 0.56
Bajaj Finance 2,928.55 0.24
Coal India 242.10 0.23
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 398.10 -9.06
Eicher Motors 18,751.75 -7.87
Zee Entertain 342.05 -7.85
Indiabulls Hsg 659.05 -5.59
Yes Bank 154.70 -5.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 396.85 -9.39
Yes Bank 154.85 -5.58
Tata Steel 471.60 -3.22
IndusInd Bank 1,394.50 -3.20
Tata Motors 180.25 -3.09
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram