English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Makes a Muted Start on Profit-Booking, Mixed Asian Cues
Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, auto, banking, PSU, power and infrastructure stocks fell by up to 0.53 per cent.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex declined about 67 points in early session on Monday on profit-booking by speculators amid mixed Asian cues on worries over a US-China trade war.
The 30-share flagship index was down 67.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,621.80.
The gauge had soared 257.21 points in the previous session on Friday.
Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, auto, banking, PSU, power and infrastructure stocks fell by up to 0.53 per cent.
The 50-share NSE Nifty turned lower by 20.60 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 10,801.25.
A depreciating rupee, which slipped 29 paise to quote at 68.13 against the dollar today, made traders all the more nervous.
Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, RIL, Yes Bank, Coal India and SBI slid up to 1.39 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng weakened 0.49 per cent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.34 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index, however, moved up 0.17 per cent.
US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday.
Also Watch
The 30-share flagship index was down 67.80 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 35,621.80.
The gauge had soared 257.21 points in the previous session on Friday.
Sectoral indices led by oil and gas, auto, banking, PSU, power and infrastructure stocks fell by up to 0.53 per cent.
The 50-share NSE Nifty turned lower by 20.60 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 10,801.25.
A depreciating rupee, which slipped 29 paise to quote at 68.13 against the dollar today, made traders all the more nervous.
Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, ITC Ltd, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, HDFC Ltd, NTPC, RIL, Yes Bank, Coal India and SBI slid up to 1.39 per cent.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 1,343.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 1,105.76 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng weakened 0.49 per cent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.34 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index, however, moved up 0.17 per cent.
US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.49 per cent higher on Friday.
Also Watch
-
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Walking With The Bakarwals: A 160 km Journey Through The Mountains Of Himalaya
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Friday 22 June , 2018 Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Thursday 21 June , 2018 BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|585.10
|+7.85
|+1.36
|Bajaj Finance
|2,382.10
|+46.05
|+1.97
|HDFC
|1,896.95
|-9.80
|-0.51
|Infosys
|1,272.10
|+24.25
|+1.94
|Tata Motors
|298.25
|-9.75
|-3.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|872.65
|-4.05
|-0.46
|Vakrangee
|55.10
|+2.60
|+4.95
|Petronet LNG
|207.40
|-2.20
|-1.05
|Bajaj Finance
|2,382.40
|+47.30
|+2.03
|Tata Motors
|298.25
|-9.90
|-3.21
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|236.45
|+7.90
|+3.46
|UltraTechCement
|3,723.90
|+82.85
|+2.28
|Infosys
|1,272.10
|+24.25
|+1.94
|Bajaj Finance
|2,382.00
|+45.95
|+1.97
|Lupin
|915.40
|+12.50
|+1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|236.25
|+7.60
|+3.32
|Infosys
|1,272.40
|+25.95
|+2.08
|Sun Pharma
|584.70
|+8.40
|+1.46
|IndusInd Bank
|1,971.75
|+17.35
|+0.89
|HUL
|1,619.25
|+11.70
|+0.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|298.20
|-9.80
|-3.18
|BPCL
|414.70
|-11.65
|-2.73
|NTPC
|154.05
|-3.25
|-2.07
|IOC
|166.45
|-3.55
|-2.09
|ITC
|260.15
|-5.00
|-1.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|298.35
|-9.80
|-3.18
|NTPC
|154.00
|-2.90
|-1.85
|ITC
|260.50
|-4.65
|-1.75
|ICICI Bank
|295.75
|-5.10
|-1.70
|Power Grid Corp
|195.00
|-2.85
|-1.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IIFA Awards 2018: Rekha's Performance on Salaam-E-Ishq Will Take Your Breath Away; Watch Video
- The Tippling Point | When Concern for Wine Helped Save Mankind
- SUNDAY FEATURE | Bollywood and Cricket, the Mystery Behind the ‘Indian-ness’ of Afghans in Delhi
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?