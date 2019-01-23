LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Melts 336 Points, Nifty Below 10,900 on Weak Global Cues

Traders said market remained range-bound for the better part of the session as investors kept their exposure at a low ebb due to weak global cues.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Melts 336 Points, Nifty Below 10,900 on Weak Global Cues
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex sank over 336 points to end at 36,108.47 in choppy trade Wednesday following tepid sentiment in other Asian bourses on mounting signs of slowing global growth and concerns over the lingering China-US trade dispute.

Traders said market remained range-bound for the better part of the session as investors kept their exposure at a low ebb due to weak global cues.

Towards the fag-end, the selling pressure gathered momentum after European markets opened in the negative zone.

The 30-share Sensex opened on a firm note at 36,494.12 and advanced to touch a high of 36,521.47, largely on drop in global crude prices and a stronger rupee.

However, it succumbed to a late-session sell-off and finally ended at 36,108.75, down by 336.17 points, or 0.92 per cent. The gauge had lost 134.32 points in the previous session.

The NSE Nifty too tumbled 91.25 points, or 0.84 per cent, to close at 10,831.50 after moving between 10,811.95 and 10,944.75.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 78.53 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 84.15 crore, provisional data showed.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,108.47 -336.17 ( -0.92%)

NIFTY 50

10,831.50 -91.25 ( -0.84%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.00 2.88
ITC 277.30 -4.30
Reliance 1,226.30 -0.72
Yes Bank 197.25 2.63
ICICI Prudentia 305.40 -11.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 430.75 3.04
Yes Bank 197.30 2.71
Ratnamani Metal 874.10 -4.41
Hathway Cable 31.70 3.09
ITC 277.70 -4.16
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.00 2.88
Yes Bank 197.25 2.63
Zee Entertain 432.85 1.79
Tata Steel 464.60 1.76
Wipro 351.55 1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 430.75 3.04
Yes Bank 197.30 2.71
Tata Steel 463.80 1.53
HUL 1,765.70 0.90
Bajaj Finance 2,636.40 0.75
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 277.30 -4.30
Grasim 782.15 -2.76
Indiabulls Hsg 778.70 -2.34
Titan Company 962.15 -2.09
Infosys 731.65 -1.84
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 277.70 -4.16
Power Grid Corp 186.10 -1.85
Infosys 731.45 -1.73
M&M 696.40 -1.65
NTPC 140.55 -1.58
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram