GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Back in Green, All Eyes on Macro Data

The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.

PTI

Updated:September 12, 2018, 9:50 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Back in Green, All Eyes on Macro Data
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by over 100 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300-mark in opening trade Wednesday following fresh purchases made by domestic investors ahead of key macroeconomic data to be released later in the day.

However, a weakening trend on other Asian bourses on worries over lingering trade conflict between the US and China forced investors to adopt a cautious approach here.

The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.

The gauge had plunged 976.69 points in the previous two sessions as global trade war tensions rattled investor sentiment.

Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 52.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 11,340.10.

Brokers said that building up of positions by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) for July and inflation data for August -- to be released later in the day -- too impacted investor sentiment.

In the Sensex kitty, PowerGrid emerged as top gainer surging by 2.76 per cent, followed by ITC, ONGC, Adani Ports, HUL and Coal India.

Others that also supported the key indices include M&M, Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Bank, which rose up to 1.51 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.41 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent in their early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too fell by 0.46 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.44 per cent in Tuesday's trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,717.96 +304.83 ( +0.81%)

Nifty 50

11,369.90 +82.40 ( +0.73%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,252.50 +14.80 +1.20
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Yes Bank 314.30 -2.30 -0.73
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Bajaj Finance 2,594.00 -6.75 -0.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,529.30 +4.25 +0.17
Eicher Motors 28,819.30 +690.60 +2.46
Reliance 1,252.70 +14.25 +1.15
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Colgate 1,105.90 +8.25 +0.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.80 +6.90 +3.69
ITC 306.80 +9.60 +3.23
Adani Ports 376.05 +11.40 +3.13
Sun Pharma 649.90 +19.50 +3.09
Hindalco 237.90 +6.30 +2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.20 +6.35 +3.40
Adani Ports 376.15 +11.45 +3.14
ITC 306.50 +9.25 +3.11
Sun Pharma 649.85 +18.80 +2.98
HUL 1,627.95 +36.50 +2.29
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.45 -14.70 -2.26
Tata Motors 262.40 -4.90 -1.83
HPCL 240.40 -3.30 -1.35
BPCL 334.15 -3.90 -1.15
ICICI Bank 322.90 -3.65 -1.12
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 635.55 -14.95 -2.30
Tata Motors 262.65 -4.55 -1.70
Bharti Airtel 375.00 -4.85 -1.28
ICICI Bank 323.10 -3.50 -1.07
Yes Bank 314.45 -2.25 -0.71
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...