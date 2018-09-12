English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Back in Green, All Eyes on Macro Data
The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex recovered by over 100 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,300-mark in opening trade Wednesday following fresh purchases made by domestic investors ahead of key macroeconomic data to be released later in the day.
However, a weakening trend on other Asian bourses on worries over lingering trade conflict between the US and China forced investors to adopt a cautious approach here.
The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.
The gauge had plunged 976.69 points in the previous two sessions as global trade war tensions rattled investor sentiment.
Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 52.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 11,340.10.
Brokers said that building up of positions by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) for July and inflation data for August -- to be released later in the day -- too impacted investor sentiment.
In the Sensex kitty, PowerGrid emerged as top gainer surging by 2.76 per cent, followed by ITC, ONGC, Adani Ports, HUL and Coal India.
Others that also supported the key indices include M&M, Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Bank, which rose up to 1.51 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.41 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent in their early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too fell by 0.46 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.44 per cent in Tuesday's trade.
However, a weakening trend on other Asian bourses on worries over lingering trade conflict between the US and China forced investors to adopt a cautious approach here.
The 30-share Sensex was up 133.29 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 37,546.42 with sectoral indices led by FMCG, power, IT, teck, infrastructure and PSU stocks trading in the positive zone.
The gauge had plunged 976.69 points in the previous two sessions as global trade war tensions rattled investor sentiment.
Also, the NSE Nifty was trading higher by 52.60 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 11,340.10.
Brokers said that building up of positions by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) for July and inflation data for August -- to be released later in the day -- too impacted investor sentiment.
In the Sensex kitty, PowerGrid emerged as top gainer surging by 2.76 per cent, followed by ITC, ONGC, Adani Ports, HUL and Coal India.
Others that also supported the key indices include M&M, Infosys, Wipro, Vedanta, HDFC, TCS and Kotak Bank, which rose up to 1.51 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.41 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.34 per cent in their early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng too fell by 0.46 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.44 per cent in Tuesday's trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,252.50
|+14.80
|+1.20
|Axis Bank
|635.45
|-14.70
|-2.26
|Yes Bank
|314.30
|-2.30
|-0.73
|Sun Pharma
|649.90
|+19.50
|+3.09
|Bajaj Finance
|2,594.00
|-6.75
|-0.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,529.30
|+4.25
|+0.17
|Eicher Motors
|28,819.30
|+690.60
|+2.46
|Reliance
|1,252.70
|+14.25
|+1.15
|ITC
|306.50
|+9.25
|+3.11
|Colgate
|1,105.90
|+8.25
|+0.75
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|193.80
|+6.90
|+3.69
|ITC
|306.80
|+9.60
|+3.23
|Adani Ports
|376.05
|+11.40
|+3.13
|Sun Pharma
|649.90
|+19.50
|+3.09
|Hindalco
|237.90
|+6.30
|+2.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|193.20
|+6.35
|+3.40
|Adani Ports
|376.15
|+11.45
|+3.14
|ITC
|306.50
|+9.25
|+3.11
|Sun Pharma
|649.85
|+18.80
|+2.98
|HUL
|1,627.95
|+36.50
|+2.29
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|635.45
|-14.70
|-2.26
|Tata Motors
|262.40
|-4.90
|-1.83
|HPCL
|240.40
|-3.30
|-1.35
|BPCL
|334.15
|-3.90
|-1.15
|ICICI Bank
|322.90
|-3.65
|-1.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|635.55
|-14.95
|-2.30
|Tata Motors
|262.65
|-4.55
|-1.70
|Bharti Airtel
|375.00
|-4.85
|-1.28
|ICICI Bank
|323.10
|-3.50
|-1.07
|Yes Bank
|314.45
|-2.25
|-0.71
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Series 4 with ECG Integration, Bigger Display Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- New Car Discounts in September 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Scorpio, XUV500 and More
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- Seaming Pitches & Dukes Balls - Shane Warne's Formula to Make Test Cricket More Exciting
- With iPhone Still Setting Usability Benchmarks, Apple May Build on the Legacy in Today's Announcement
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...