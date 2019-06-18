Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Cautious Ahead of US Federal Reserve Policy Meet; Monsoon, Trade War Worry Investors

The market is finding it difficult to sustain at elevated levels due to muted corporate earnings, slow monsoon, corporate defaults, developing India-US trade disagreements and the US-China trade war which impacts India.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Cautious Ahead of US Federal Reserve Policy Meet; Monsoon, Trade War Worry Investors
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex the NSE Nifty turned cautious in early trade on Tuesday ahead of US Federal Reserve's meeting, amid escalating global trade war concerns.

After rebounding over 150 points in opening session, the 30-share index pared gains to trade marginally higher at 38,969.76 at 0945 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting slightly up at 11,678.25.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE gauge settled 491.28 points, or 1.25 per cent, lower at 38,960.79; while the Nifty cracked 151.15 points, or 1.28 per cent, to close at 11,672.15.

Top losers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, HUL, SBI and RIL, shedding up to 1.55 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC rose up to 1.42 per cent.

Investors have turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, scheduled to begin later in the day, traders said.

According to experts, the market is finding it difficult to sustain at elevated levels on the back of muted corporate earnings, slow monsoon season, continuous corporate defaults and developing concerns of India-US trade disagreements.

Further adding to worries are concerns around an escalation of the trade war between the US and China, and impacts for India, as well as US data that showed that the economy may not need a rate cut imminently, they said.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions, while Nikkei was trading in the red.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 331.27 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,257.86 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Monday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 9 paise to 69.82 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.10 per cent lower at 60.88 per barrel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,048.71 +87.92 ( +0.23%)

NIFTY 50

11,690.60 +18.45 ( +0.16%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,285.65 0.26
Yes Bank 116.00 -0.13
Indiabulls Hsg 635.40 -2.95
IndusInd Bank 1,428.65 2.07
SBI 336.25 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 116.25 0.04
Dewan Housing 76.50 -4.91
Indiabulls Hsg 635.00 -3.09
Reliance 1,276.05 -0.43
Godrej Consumer 659.55 0.29
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 347.15 2.68
IndusInd Bank 1,428.65 2.07
Vedanta 167.20 1.92
Cipla 553.95 1.61
Power Grid Corp 197.05 1.55
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,428.95 2.12
Vedanta 167.05 1.89
Power Grid Corp 197.00 1.52
Infosys 751.00 1.43
ICICI Bank 420.00 1.35
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 640.85 -2.12
Titan Company 1,236.95 -1.52
Asian Paints 1,382.15 -1.41
HUL 1,800.35 -0.97
SBI 336.60 -0.37
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,381.85 -1.42
Maruti Suzuki 6,520.60 -0.93
HUL 1,800.75 -0.86
Tata Steel 470.65 -0.51
ONGC 164.30 -0.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram