Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Cautious in Early Trade Amid Weak Global Cues, Fund Outflows

The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02 in the early trade; while the broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 10:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Cautious in Early Trade Amid Weak Global Cues, Fund Outflows
Representative image (Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading on a cautious note in morning trade on Wednesday amid growing uncertainty over US-China trade talks and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 36.04 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,568.02 in the early trade; while the broader Nifty was almost flat with positive bias at 11,127.40, showing a marginal gain of 1.00 points or 0.01 per cent.

Top Sensex gainers in early session included ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank, rising up to 1.39 per cent. On the other hand, top losers were Yes Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Tata Steel and Infosys, falling up to 8.33 per cent.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of 'Dussehra'. On Monday, the Sensex settled at 37,531.98 points, down by 141.33 points or 0.38 per cent as 24 of its components posted losses. Broader NSE Nifty dropped by 48.35 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 11,126.40.

Ahead of scheduled high level trade talks between the US and Chinese officials on Thursday, Washington announced restrictions on 28 Chinese entities over human rights violations. The fresh developments weighed heavily on investors' sentiments globally.

In addition, the International Monetary Fund has forecasted the weakest growth in a decade following tariff disputes. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in equities, offloaded shares worth Rs 494.21 crore on a net basis on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. On Friday, FPIs had sold equities worth Rs 682.93 crore on net basis.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated by 9 paise to 71.11 against the US dollar in early session. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading lower, while those in Seoul were trading in the green.

Shares on Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.33 per cent to USD 58.05 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,138.20 +11.80 ( +0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,215.45 -3.46
Yes Bank 41.85 -8.32
Aurobindo Pharm 473.95 3.07
Piramal Enter 1,406.00 -5.16
ICICI Bank 419.80 0.89
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,979.90 0.57
Yes Bank 41.85 -8.22
Titan Company 1,215.10 -3.51
Aurobindo Pharm 473.95 3.37
Indiabulls Hsg 238.80 1.70
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UltraTechCement 4,014.90 3.73
M&M 569.20 2.94
Cipla 416.20 1.95
Larsen 1,421.40 1.68
Britannia 2,990.15 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 569.15 2.99
Larsen 1,420.80 1.68
Asian Paints 1,743.30 1.20
NTPC 117.20 1.21
HUL 1,959.25 1.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.85 -8.32
Titan Company 1,215.45 -3.46
HCL Tech 1,043.70 -2.86
Hero Motocorp 2,625.05 -1.83
ITC 248.40 -1.39
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 41.85 -8.22
HCL Tech 1,045.10 -2.70
Hero Motocorp 2,627.50 -1.77
ITC 248.50 -1.25
TCS 2,028.95 -1.16
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram