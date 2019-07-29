Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Cautious in Morning Trade Amid Foreign Fund Outflows

In early trade, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, TechM, TCS, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank HUL and Axis Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.77 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Cautious in Morning Trade Amid Foreign Fund Outflows
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading on a cautious note in the morning trade on Monday following weak cues from Asian peers amid sustained foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 33.48 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 37,916.27 in the morning trade; while the broader Nifty was slightly lower at 11,279.35, showing a marginal fall of 4.95 points or 0.04 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share index closed at 37,882.79, registering a gain of 51.81 points or 0.14 per cent, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 32.15 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 11,284.30.

In early trade, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, TechM, TCS, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank HUL and Axis Bank were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.77 per cent.

On the other hand, M&M, Tata Motors, SBI, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, ITC, Maruti, HeroMotoCorp, and Bajaj Auto fell up to 3.84 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,503.26 crore Friday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,917.52 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

However, equities on Wall Street ended on a positive note on Friday.

On the currency front, the rupee fell 4 paise to 68.93 against the US dollar in morning trade on Monday.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.32 per cent lower at 63.26 per barrel

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,574.24 -308.55 ( -0.81%)

NIFTY 50

11,169.85 -114.45 ( -1.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.30 3.74
Indiabulls Hsg 577.15 -7.56
Bajaj Finance 3,265.50 0.03
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.28
Maruti Suzuki 5,641.40 -2.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.15 3.77
Indiabulls Hsg 575.05 -7.87
CPSE ETF 24.32 -1.50
Bajaj Finance 3,263.40 -0.08
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 431.05 3.68
HCL Tech 1,006.70 0.52
Infosys 789.10 0.27
Tech Mahindra 645.45 0.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,512.90 0.07
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 430.95 3.72
HCL Tech 1,006.00 0.45
Infosys 789.15 0.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,512.20 0.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 574.25 -8.02
Grasim 820.00 -6.28
Tata Motors 139.65 -5.10
Bajaj Auto 2,491.05 -4.87
Vedanta 156.10 -4.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 139.70 -5.10
Vedanta 156.20 -4.79
Bajaj Auto 2,494.55 -4.77
Hero Motocorp 2,384.25 -3.40
Yes Bank 92.90 -3.33
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram