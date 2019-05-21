English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Continue Rally For a Second Day; Rupee Trades Flat
Notably, the Sensex had surged 1,421.90 points, or 3.75%, to hit a record closing high of 39,352.67 on Monday, while the Nifty had risen 421.10 points, or 3.69%, to 11,828.25.
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The benchmark stock market indices continued their upward journey on a second day after exit polls showed comfortable majority for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha general elections 2019. At 10:04 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 145.7 points, or 0.37%, to 39,498.38, while the Nifty 50 was up 42.55 points, or 0.36%, to 11,870.65.
Among the sectoral indices, the BSE Healthcare index was the top gainer, while the BSE Metal and BSE Auto indices were among the top losers.
Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) was the biggest gainer, with the stock rising 2.1%. Bajaj Finance and Sun Pharma shares rose 2% each.
Banking stocks were mostly trading in the red today after staging massive rally on Monday. Yes Bank was down 2%, Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 0.7%, SBI slipped 0.5%, while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were trading flat with a negative bias.
Tata Motors shares dropped as much as 5% as the company said net profit in the March quarter halved compared with a year ago.
Shares of Adani Green Energy rose as much as 4.9% to trade at a one-month high at Rs 45.20 after the promoters Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investments said they plan to sell about 5.59% stake in the company through the offer for sale (OFS) route, according to its exchange filing.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened little changed against the dollar. The currency was trading at 69.77 per dollar, down 0.05% compared with Monday’s close of 69.74.
Most Asian shares were also trading higher. US stocks fell on Monday as restrictions on Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies raised concerns that the move would further inflame trade tensions between the US and China.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,358.50
|2.46
|Indiabulls Hsg
|825.70
|1.37
|HDFC
|2,162.60
|1.89
|SBI
|341.50
|-0.93
|Tata Motors
|180.75
|-4.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,356.65
|2.35
|HDFC Bank
|2,441.95
|0.37
|SBI
|341.30
|-0.96
|Indiabulls Hsg
|825.80
|1.82
|Jubilant Life
|560.20
|-1.12
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|180.55
|-5.05
|BPCL
|369.90
|-5.59
|IndusInd Bank
|1,459.55
|-2.35
|IOC
|153.30
|-2.76
|Hindalco
|195.30
|-1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|180.65
|-4.92
|Yes Bank
|142.35
|-0.87
|Tata Steel
|475.20
|-1.65
|IndusInd Bank
|1,445.55
|-3.15
|Infosys
|714.80
|-1.05
