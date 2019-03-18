LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For 6th Straight Session After Gaining 70 Points

The 30-share benchmark advanced to hit a high of 38,369.59 as buying activity gathered momentum.

PTI

Updated:March 18, 2019, 4:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty End Higher For 6th Straight Session After Gaining 70 Points
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Extending its winning streak to the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex gained over 70 points on Monday as stocks made further headway powered by unabated foreign fund inflows and narrowing country's trade deficit amid positive global cues.

The 30-share benchmark advanced to hit a high of 38,369.59 as buying activity gathered momentum. However, investors locked in gains pushing the key index into the negative zone to hit a low of 37,952.10 before bouncing back to end 70.75 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 38,095.07.

Likewise, the 50-stock NSE Nifty finished 35.35 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 11,462.20 after hitting the day's high of 11,530.15 and a low of 11,412.50.

Investor sentiment remained upbeat on narrowing trade deficit and sustained foreign fund inflows buoyed investor sentiment, according to market experts.

The marginal 2.44 per cent increase in exports as well as lower imports of gold and petroleum products in February significantly narrowed the country's trade deficit to USD 9.6 billion, data released by the commerce ministry Friday showed.

India's merchandise exports rose to USD 26.67 billion in February from USD 26.03 per cent in the year-ago month mainly on account of higher shipments in sectors such as pharmaceutical, engineering and electronics.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 4,323.49 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,130.36 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,095.07 +70.75 ( +0.19%)

NIFTY 50

11,462.20 +35.35 ( +0.31%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,350.05 2.15
Maruti Suzuki 6,909.10 -2.47
Just Dial 663.10 8.68
ICICI Bank 398.05 0.70
HDFC Bank 2,261.45 0.38
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 317.60 1.24
AB Capital 100.15 1.01
Reliance 1,347.60 1.89
ICICI Bank 397.80 0.53
Axis Bank 751.95 2.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 286.80 3.56
IOC 162.80 3.46
Bajaj Finance 2,929.55 2.40
BPCL 405.55 2.33
JSW Steel 294.95 2.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,941.00 2.84
Power Grid Corp 196.75 2.29
Axis Bank 751.95 2.21
Reliance 1,347.60 1.89
Tata Steel 524.65 1.77
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,909.10 -2.47
Hero Motocorp 2,669.50 -2.43
Wipro 257.60 -2.22
Bharti Airtel 330.60 -2.10
HCL Tech 1,012.00 -1.68
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,910.35 -2.56
Hero Motocorp 2,671.50 -2.47
Bharti Airtel 330.00 -2.08
HCL Tech 1,012.55 -1.51
M&M 683.80 -1.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram