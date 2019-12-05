Sensex, Nifty End Lower in a See-saw Trade as RBI Surprises with Status Quo
At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,779.59. The index swung between losses and gains after the central bank kept the rates unchanged.
Representative Image
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in topsy-turvy trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank surprised with its decision to hold key policy rates.
At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,779.59. The index swung between losses and gains after the central bank kept the rates unchanged.
The 50-scrip NSE Nifty settled the day with a loss of 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent at 12,018.40.
On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HeroMoto Corp and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.
On the other hand, TCS, ITC, L&T, Infosys and Tech Mahindra led the gains.
Sectorally, metal index fell the most, followed by basic materials and energy indices.
Capital goods, IT and tech indices moved higher.
The RBI unexpectedly kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on concerns of headline inflation breaching its medium-term target.
After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent.
Bankers and economists had widely expected the central bank to cut rates for a sixth time to support a slowing economy, whose growth rate slipped further to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from 7 per cent a year back.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|528.10
|-0.22
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|Reliance
|1,550.85
|-0.12
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.43
|SBI
|336.20
|-1.65
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|62.10
|-1.51
|HDFC AMC
|3,200.85
|-3.85
|Zee Entertain
|300.20
|6.78
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Reliance
|1,550.30
|-0.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|300.05
|6.65
|TCS
|2,121.30
|2.06
|ITC
|246.95
|1.56
|Larsen
|1,302.20
|1.33
|Britannia
|3,082.90
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,121.50
|2.04
|ITC
|246.90
|1.54
|Larsen
|1,301.65
|1.28
|Infosys
|714.65
|0.91
|Tech Mahindra
|763.90
|0.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|JSW Steel
|251.45
|-3.21
|Coal India
|196.40
|-3.13
|Bharti Airtel
|447.35
|-3.05
|Tata Steel
|399.80
|-2.32
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.75
|-2.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|447.20
|-2.96
|Tata Steel
|399.65
|-2.31
|IndusInd Bank
|1,509.85
|-2.21
|Tata Motors
|166.10
|-1.95
|Hero Motocorp
|2,396.60
|-1.76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Common Ground: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Congress Both Tweeted Images of US Ships on Indian Navy Day