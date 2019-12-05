Take the pledge to vote

Sensex, Nifty End Lower in a See-saw Trade as RBI Surprises with Status Quo

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,779.59. The index swung between losses and gains after the central bank kept the rates unchanged.

PTI

Updated:December 5, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Representative Image.
Representative Image

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower in topsy-turvy trade on Thursday after the Reserve Bank surprised with its decision to hold key policy rates.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE gauge Sensex was lower by 70.70 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,779.59. The index swung between losses and gains after the central bank kept the rates unchanged.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty settled the day with a loss of 24.80 points or 0.21 per cent at 12,018.40.

On the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HeroMoto Corp and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, TCS, ITC, L&T, Infosys and Tech Mahindra led the gains.

Sectorally, metal index fell the most, followed by basic materials and energy indices.

Capital goods, IT and tech indices moved higher.

The RBI unexpectedly kept benchmark interest rates unchanged on concerns of headline inflation breaching its medium-term target.

After five consecutive cuts in interest rates this year, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unanimously voted to hold the key repo rate at 5.15 per cent and reverse repo rate at 4.90 per cent.

Bankers and economists had widely expected the central bank to cut rates for a sixth time to support a slowing economy, whose growth rate slipped further to a six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter from 7 per cent a year back.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

NIFTY 50

12,018.40 -24.80 ( -0.21%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 528.10 -0.22
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
Reliance 1,550.85 -0.12
Yes Bank 62.10 -1.43
SBI 336.20 -1.65
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 300.05 6.65
TCS 2,121.30 2.06
ITC 246.95 1.56
Larsen 1,302.20 1.33
Britannia 3,082.90 1.10
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 251.45 -3.21
Coal India 196.40 -3.13
Bharti Airtel 447.35 -3.05
Tata Steel 399.80 -2.32
IndusInd Bank 1,509.75 -2.24
