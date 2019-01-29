Sensex, Nifty End Lower on Mixed Global Cues

After gyrating over 350 points, the benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday ended 64.20 points lower at 35,592 on mixed cues from global markets amid fresh concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff.The NSE Nifty also edged lower by over 9 points to close at 10,652.Investors also appeared cautious ahead of upcoming US Fed monetary policy, the Union Budget and the monthly expiry of futures and options contracts."Market opened on a negative note due to uncertainties surrounding the global market and upcoming US Fed policy. However, towards the closing, market managed to recoup some of the losses supported by strengthening rupee and short-covering ahead of F&O expiry. Market is not completely out of the wood as volatility may extend in the coming days due to interim budget and election-led uncertainty," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.Among the Sensex pack, Yes Bank, L&T, HDFC, RIL, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid and Coal India were the biggest losers -- falling up to 2.43 per cent.Other laggards were Kotak Bank, ONGC, Mahindra and Mahindra, SBI, Tata Steel and Infosys.Among the top gainers were Sun Pharma, rallying 2.61 per cent. It was followed by Bajaj Finance, TCS, Asian Paints, ITC, HCL Tech — rising up to 2.61 per cent.During the day, the 30-share Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,734.14 and dipped to a low of 35,375.51. It finally settled with a loss of 64.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 35,592.50.While, the broader NSE Nifty settled 9.35 points, or 0.09 per cent, down at 10,652.20.The Indian rupee, meanwhile, was trading flat against US dollar at 71.09.While, Brent crude futures rose 1.05 per cent to USD 60.44 per barrel.On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net of Rs 223.44 crore Monday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 92.32 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.Globally, investor sentiment turned jittery after the US charged Chinese telecom giant Huawei with a series of crimes including stealing trade secrets, a move that can escalate hostilities between the world's biggest economic powers and complicate efforts to negotiate an end to their bruising trade war, analysts said.Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.16 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.10 per cent; while Korea's Kospi rebounded 0.28 per cent and Japan's Nikkei was up 0.07 per cent.In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.01 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.42 per cent in late morning deals. While, London's FTSE jumped 1.12 per cent.On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.84 per cent lower on Monday.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.