Sensex, Nifty End Lower on Weak Global Cues

Investors are also awaiting Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Monday, which is expected to come down slightly due to recent cut in fuel taxes and fall in oil prices.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 4:56 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty End Lower on Weak Global Cues
Representative image
Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended on a negative note after a choppy session on Friday amid weak global cues as the US Fed hinted at a rate hike next month.

The 30-share Sensex fell 79.13 points, or 0.22 per cent, to close at 35,158.55. The broader NSE Nifty lost 13.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, to end at 10,585.20.

According to analysts, market was range-bound due to weak global cues.

Investors are also awaiting Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Monday, which is expected to come down slightly due to recent cut in fuel taxes and fall in oil prices.

Additionally, upcoming state elections will be a key trigger to monitor while fall in crude oil prices and bond yields along with appreciation in rupee will provide support to the market, they added.

In the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel was the biggest loser, falling 2.45 per cent, after Moody's Investors Service placed the company's rating on review for downgrade following low levels of profitability and expectation of weak cash flow.

Among top losers that dragged down key indices were Infosys, TCS, Reliance, SBI, Tata Steel and ITC, falling up to 2.15 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the top gainer on Sensex, rallying 5.49 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, HUL and Maruti, rising up to 3.79 per cent.

Mid and small-cap shares outperformed larger peers as the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose nearly 1 per cent each.

Shares of aviation companies gained due to softening of crude oil prices. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet stocks rose up to 3 per cent.

Scrips of oil marketing companies like HPCL, BPCL and Oil India also rallied up to 4.70 per cent.

Brent crude oil futures breached the USD 70 per barrel mark and were trading 1.08 per cent lower at USD 69.90.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite ended 1.39 per cent lower, while Hang Seng Index fell 2.39 per cent and Japan's Nikkei closed 1.05 per cent down. In Europe, DAX was down 0.49 per cent and STOXX50E rose 0.69 per cent.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
