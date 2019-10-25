Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Amid ; SBI Rallies 7 Percent

The 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 39,058.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,241.61 and a low of 38,718.27.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled a tad higher after a choppy session on Friday amid mixed domestic cues.

The 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 39,058.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,241.61 and a low of 38,718.27.

The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,583.90, up by just 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by SBI which rallied 7.19 per cent after the lender reported a nearly six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September.

ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Infosys too rose up to 3.18 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Vedanta, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC tumbled up to 4.87 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.

Equites in Europe were trading in the red in their respective early deals.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 12 paise to 70.90 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.18 per cent to USD 61.56 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

11,583.90 +1.30 ( +0.01%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.55 7.26
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
Interglobe Avi 1,467.80 -11.84
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Piramal Enter 1,592.35 -7.59
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,228.70 -0.59
SBI 281.60 7.19
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Piramal Enter 1,590.40 -7.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.55 7.26
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.16
Cipla 459.85 2.91
Sun Pharma 417.50 2.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 52.15 7.97
SBI 281.60 7.19
ICICI Bank 469.10 3.18
Sun Pharma 417.05 2.72
TCS 2,125.05 2.06
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 217.00 -8.65
Tata Motors 126.85 -4.98
Titan Company 1,335.00 -2.88
UltraTechCement 4,196.60 -2.67
JSW Steel 217.35 -2.47
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 126.95 -4.87
Vedanta 142.05 -2.47
HDFC 2,102.90 -2.01
Kotak Mahindra 1,587.90 -1.57
Hero Motocorp 2,655.60 -1.52
See all Top Losers »

