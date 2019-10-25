Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Amid ; SBI Rallies 7 Percent
The 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 39,058.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,241.61 and a low of 38,718.27.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled a tad higher after a choppy session on Friday amid mixed domestic cues.
The 30-share Sensex swung over 523 points before settling 37.67 points, or 0.10 per cent, higher at 39,058.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,241.61 and a low of 38,718.27.
The broader NSE Nifty closed at 11,583.90, up by just 1.30 points or 0.01 per cent.
Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, followed by SBI which rallied 7.19 per cent after the lender reported a nearly six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September.
ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, HCL Tech, Maruti, Bharti Airtel and Infosys too rose up to 3.18 per cent.
On the other hand, Tata Motors, Vedanta, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC tumbled up to 4.87 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.
Equites in Europe were trading in the red in their respective early deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 12 paise to 70.90 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.18 per cent to USD 61.56 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|281.55
|7.26
|Yes Bank
|52.15
|7.97
|Interglobe Avi
|1,467.80
|-11.84
|ICICI Bank
|469.10
|3.16
|Piramal Enter
|1,592.35
|-7.59
