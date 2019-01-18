English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher; RIL Shines Post Q3 Show
During the week, the 30-share Sensex gained 378.77 points, or 1 per cent and the Nifty rose 112 points, or 1.02 per cent.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Markets closed marginally higher on Friday after a volatile session as investors largely stuck to index heavyweights despite positive global cues.
The BSE Sensex settled 12.53 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 36,386.61. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 1.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,906.95.
During the week, the 30-share Sensex gained 378.77 points, or 1 per cent and the Nifty rose 112 points, or 1.02 per cent.
Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer on Sensex in Friday's session, spurting 4.43 per cent, after the company became the first Indian private sector company to report a quarterly profit of more than Rs 10,000 crore following record earnings from petrochemical, retail and telecom businesses.
Other gainers included Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and TCS, gaining up to 1.41 per cent.
Sun Pharma was the top loser, cracking 8.58 per cent, on reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower against the company.
Bharti Airtel, L&T, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ITC, Tata Motors and PowerGrid also fell up to 6.42 per cent.
"Domestic indices failed to absorb the rebound in global market as plunge in pharma stocks and weak rupee dragged the sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"Global headwinds continue to dictate a range-bound movement in the market while any green shoots in quarter earnings provide opportunity to accumulate," he added.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 842.13 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 727.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
According to analysts, global trade tensions and risk of recession will cast a cloud over the sentiment, while lack of major triggers in the domestic market could see range-bound movement in the near term.
The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against the US dollar to 71.13 intra-day.
The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.98 per cent to USD 61.78 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.42 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.29 per cent, and Korea's Kospi climbed 0.82 per cent higher.
In Europe, London's FTSE rallied 1.03 per cent, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.97 per cent and Paris CAC 40 surged 1.29 per cent in early deals.
The BSE Sensex settled 12.53 points, or 0.03 per cent, higher at 36,386.61. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 1.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 10,906.95.
During the week, the 30-share Sensex gained 378.77 points, or 1 per cent and the Nifty rose 112 points, or 1.02 per cent.
Reliance Industries was the biggest gainer on Sensex in Friday's session, spurting 4.43 per cent, after the company became the first Indian private sector company to report a quarterly profit of more than Rs 10,000 crore following record earnings from petrochemical, retail and telecom businesses.
Other gainers included Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, ONGC, Asian Paints, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti and TCS, gaining up to 1.41 per cent.
Sun Pharma was the top loser, cracking 8.58 per cent, on reports of fresh allegations by a whistleblower against the company.
Bharti Airtel, L&T, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, ITC, Tata Motors and PowerGrid also fell up to 6.42 per cent.
"Domestic indices failed to absorb the rebound in global market as plunge in pharma stocks and weak rupee dragged the sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"Global headwinds continue to dictate a range-bound movement in the market while any green shoots in quarter earnings provide opportunity to accumulate," he added.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 842.13 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 727.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
According to analysts, global trade tensions and risk of recession will cast a cloud over the sentiment, while lack of major triggers in the domestic market could see range-bound movement in the near term.
The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 10 paise against the US dollar to 71.13 intra-day.
The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.98 per cent to USD 61.78 per barrel.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.42 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.25 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.29 per cent, and Korea's Kospi climbed 0.82 per cent higher.
In Europe, London's FTSE rallied 1.03 per cent, Frankfurt's DAX was up 0.97 per cent and Paris CAC 40 surged 1.29 per cent in early deals.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Jet Airways
|281.20
|-1.44
|Yes Bank
|198.60
|-1.44
|HUL
|1,744.10
|-0.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|ICICI Bank
|371.90
|-0.39
|Jet Airways
|281.35
|-1.21
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,184.35
|4.40
|Wipro
|346.15
|3.21
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,240.20
|1.66
|Hindalco
|208.80
|1.36
|Adani Ports
|399.30
|1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,182.95
|4.34
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,237.35
|1.41
|HCL Tech
|964.50
|1.02
|Asian Paints
|1,398.90
|0.68
|ONGC
|146.25
|0.79
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.39
|Bharti Airtel
|311.15
|-6.29
|GAIL
|322.15
|-3.08
|Larsen
|1,317.90
|-2.09
|HPCL
|239.50
|-1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|390.75
|-8.52
|Bharti Airtel
|310.95
|-6.42
|Larsen
|1,318.25
|-2.07
|Axis Bank
|664.30
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|198.25
|-1.59
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Win Hearts as They Twin in Melbourne, See Pics
- PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Goes Live: Adds Royale Pass Season 5, MK47 Mutant But no Zombie Mode
- Secret to Male Sexual Stamina is Veggies? PETA's New Ad on 'Toxic Masculinity' is a Total Facepalm
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results