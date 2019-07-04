Take the pledge to vote

Sensex, Nifty Rises Ahead of Budget; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors among Top Gainers

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,979.10 and a low of 39,858.33.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Sensex, Nifty Rises Ahead of Budget; Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors among Top Gainers
Representative image.
Mumbai: Extending gains for the fourth straight session, equity benchmarks ended on a positive note on Thursday after the Economic Survey projected India's economic growth rebounding from a five-year low to 7 per cent this year.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 68.81 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 39,908.06. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,979.10 and a low of 39,858.33.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 30 points, or 0.25 per cent, to finish at 11,946.75. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,969.25 and a low of 11,923.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and PowerGrid, ending up to 2.53 per cent higher.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, L&T, HDFC Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.56 per cent.

Market sentiment remained positive after the Economic Survey projected GDP growth at 7 per cent in 2019-20 from an estimated 6.8 per cent in the previous year, said Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

"Investment rate has been seen picking up in FY20 on higher credit growth and improved demand. However, gains remained capped as some concern about monsoon rains in the week resurfaced," he pointed out.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the Union Budget, to be presented Friday.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 68.89 against the US dollar intra-day.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul settled in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a positive note in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 63.77 per barrel.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 17.3 per cent during the 2018-19 fiscal, the Economic Survey said on Thursday.

During this period, the S&P BSE Sensex closed at its highest level of 38,897 points on August 28 last year and the lowest level at 33,019 points on April 4, 2018, according to the survey tabled in Parliament.

"The Sensex closed at 38,673 on March 31, 2019, witnessing an increase of 17.3 per cent from its closing value of 32,969 as on March 31, 2018," it said.

The broader Nifty-50, of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 11,624 on March 31, 2019, witnessing a gain of 14.9 per cent from its closing value of 10,114 as on March 31, 2018.

During this period, the Nifty-50 closed at its highest level of 11,739 on August 28, 2018, and the lowest mark at 10,030 on October 26 last year, the survey said.

According to an analysis, investors' wealth had zoomed Rs 8.83 lakh crore in 2018-19 driven by the rally in the broader market.

In 2019-20, the Sensex crossed 40,000 mark for the first time on June 3 and closed at 40,268, the survey stated.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,908.06 +68.81 ( +0.17%)

NIFTY 50

11,946.75 +30.00 ( +0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Indiamart Inter 1,301.95 33.81
UPL 698.35 7.14
IndusInd Bank 1,493.10 1.53
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vodafone Idea 12.33 3.44
Indiabulls Hsg 703.95 1.88
Indiamart Inter 1,302.55 33.87
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
SKF India 2,008.00 0.65
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 698.35 7.14
Bharti Airtel 362.75 2.70
Indiabulls Hsg 703.85 1.87
UltraTechCement 4,645.35 1.85
Tata Motors 165.20 1.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 362.35 2.53
Tata Motors 165.20 1.76
IndusInd Bank 1,493.75 1.61
Kotak Mahindra 1,496.25 1.45
Hero Motocorp 2,603.15 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.51
Tata Steel 495.30 -2.94
Titan Company 1,290.35 -2.87
Zee Entertain 356.45 -1.23
HCL Tech 1,040.75 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 96.25 -3.56
HCL Tech 1,040.45 -1.15
Vedanta 170.85 -1.04
Sun Pharma 392.10 -0.90
Tata Steel 495.35 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

