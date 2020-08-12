Sensex, Nifty fall as metal, private banks slip

BENGALURU Indian shares fell and the Nifty snapped six straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, as metal and private sector banks lost ground, with rising coronavirus cases dampening investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.59% at 11,256.05 by 0354, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.61% to 38,181.14.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty private banking index slipped nearly 1% and the Nifty metal index fell more than 1.5% in early trading.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India jumped by 53,601 to nearly 2.27 million as of Tuesday morning, including 45,257 deaths.

Also Watch Three People Killed In Communal Clashes In Bengaluru, Prohibitory Orders Imposed In The City

Among the gainers, the Nifty PSU Bank index advanced nearly 2%, led by a 3% jump in UCO Bank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor