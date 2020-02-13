Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Falter Amid Dismal Macro Data and Rising Number of Coronavirus Cases

The BSE gauge Sensex fell 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 41,459.79. The index swung between a high of 41,709.30 and a low of 41,338.31 during the day.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty retreated on Thursday as disappointing macroeconomic data and a sharp rise in the number of new coronavirus cases dampened investor sentiment.

The BSE gauge Sensex fell 106.11 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 41,459.79. The index swung between a high of 41,709.30 and a low of 41,338.31 during the day.

Likewise, the NSE benchmark Nifty dropped 26.55 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 12,174.65.

On the Sensex chart, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top losers.

SBI, Titan, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra emerged as the major gainers.

Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 16 closed in the red while 14 finished with gains.

Sectorally, BSE bank, finance and utilities indices were among the major laggards, while consumer durables, IT and teck rose the most.

In the broader market, both BSE smallcap and midcap indices outperformed the benchmark.

Hurting market sentiment, government data on Wednesday showed that industrial output contracted by 0.3 per cent in December while retail inflation jumped to a 68-month high of 7.59 per cent in January on high food prices.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee was trading on a flat note at 71.33 against the US dollar in intra-day trade.

Asian stocks closed mostly lower amid mounting concerns over the coronavirus epidemic.

The number of fatalities and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday under a new diagnostic method, with over 200 more deaths and thousands of new patients.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said global oil demand will suffer its first quarterly drop in a decade as the novel coronavirus has hit the Chinese economy hard and its impact ripples throughout the world.

Reacting to IEA report, global crude oil benchmark Brent Futures tumbled about 2 per cent to trade at USD 55.25 per barrel.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,241.20 -0.63
Reliance 1,473.95 0.27
IRCTC 1,579.95 11.35
SBI 327.45 2.33
Shriram Trans 1,253.85 2.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,298.70 2.37
SBI 327.45 2.33
Infosys 792.35 1.45
Sun Pharma 419.05 1.12
Tech Mahindra 829.40 0.98
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,230.20 -3.68
NTPC 114.65 -1.71
Tata Steel 440.90 -1.57
ICICI Bank 541.00 -1.51
Kotak Mahindra 1,690.00 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram