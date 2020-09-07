BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sensex, Nifty Flat, Vodafone Idea News Awaited

Sensex, Nifty Flat, Vodafone Idea News Awaited

Indian shares were subdued on Monday, as broader Asian markets were on the defensive after a continued Wall Street selloff in technology stocks, while investors awaited an announcement from debtladen Vodafone Idea Ltd later in the day.

BENGALURU: Indian shares were subdued on Monday, as broader Asian markets were on the defensive after a continued Wall Street selloff in technology stocks, while investors awaited an announcement from debt-laden Vodafone Idea Ltd later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.04% at 11,330.35, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.02% to 38,333.02 as of 0358 GMT.

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3% and China’s blue-chip index slipped 0.2% on concerns of high valuations after Wall Street closed lower on Friday as a selloff continued in technology stocks.

In Mumbai, Vodafone Idea rose as much as 10%. The company has scheduled a media announcement at 0630 GMT later in the day.

On Friday, the carrier said it would raise up to 250 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) in fresh funds as it tries to pay off hefty dues it owes to the government.

The Nifty auto index was up 0.57%. India’s commerce minister said on Friday the country is open to raising duties on auto imports to boost local production.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
Next Story
Loading