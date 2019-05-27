Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs as Rally Continues on Modi's Return

Experts have said that the market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs as Rally Continues on Modi's Return
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty Monday closed at another record highs as investors continued to cheer the decisive mandate for the Narendra Modi's BJP in the national election.

After rallying nearly 400 points, the 30-share index ended 248.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,683.29 -- it's all-time closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,821.94 and a low of 39,353.16.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 80.65 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,924.75 -- a closing peak for the index. During the day, the bourse hit a high of 11,957.15 and a low of 11,812.40.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.78 per cent; followed by Yes Bank, NTPC, L&T, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, HDFC twins, Vedanta, HUL, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, HCL, TCS, and ITC, gaining up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma and Infosys ended in the red, shedding up to 2.37 per cent.

The broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks, ending up to 1.77 per cent higher.

According to experts, the market is witnessing a board-based rally expecting better outlook for the economy in the next one to two quarters, experts said.

Domestic and foreign investors have been euphoric ever since Modi-led NDA registered a thumping victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 2,026.33 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 195.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated marginally to 69.59 against the US dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading at 67.50 per barrel, higher by 0.04 per cent.

Globally, bourses in Asia ended on a mixed note, while those in Europe were trading in the green in their respective early deals. PTI
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,683.29 +248.57 ( +0.63%)

NIFTY 50

11,924.75 +80.65 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 361.70 1.79
Larsen 1,596.00 3.36
ICICI Bank 435.50 0.87
Yes Bank 146.80 3.97
Reliance 1,310.65 -1.96
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,062.70 -0.47
Larsen 1,592.60 3.17
Reliance 1,310.70 -1.95
Yes Bank 146.65 3.79
SBI 361.45 1.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 512.55 5.87
Yes Bank 146.80 3.97
IOC 162.20 3.44
Larsen 1,596.00 3.36
NTPC 133.20 3.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 511.45 5.78
Yes Bank 146.65 3.79
NTPC 133.35 3.21
Larsen 1,592.60 3.17
Axis Bank 812.45 2.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 361.00 -4.21
IndusInd Bank 1,612.80 -2.19
Reliance 1,310.65 -1.96
Tech Mahindra 726.05 -1.33
Asian Paints 1,366.85 -1.27
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,610.75 -2.37
Reliance 1,310.70 -1.95
Asian Paints 1,365.70 -1.43
Bharti Airtel 350.00 -0.93
Bajaj Finance 3,447.50 -0.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram