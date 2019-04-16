English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs on Earnings, Monsoon Optimism
Top gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Kotak Bank, TCS and Axis Bank, ending up to 3.96% higher.
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied about 370 points to scale a record closing high of 39,275.64 as investors' sentiment got further boost from forecast of a near-normal monsoon and a bumper start of corporate earnings season.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 97 points to close at a fresh high of 11,787.15.
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex also marked its intra-day record of 39,364.34.
The rally was mainly driven by financial, consumer durables, auto and oil and gas stocks.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Kotak Bank, TCS and Axis Bank, ending up to 3.96 per cent higher.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, Infosys, Tata Motors and Coal India close up to 0.63 per cent lower.
"Market rallied to a new high supported by optimism over quarter earnings and positive global market. A better monsoon outlook from IMD provided relief to investors, who are keen on earnings outcome to accumulate quality stocks despite election led volatility," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan, China and Korea ended on a positive note.
In Europe, bourses in Germany, France and the UK were trading in the positive terrain in early deals.
Global crude oil benchmark Brent futures fell 0.11 per cent to USD 71.10 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 24 paise to 69.67 against the US dollar intra-day.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 97 points to close at a fresh high of 11,787.15.
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex also marked its intra-day record of 39,364.34.
The rally was mainly driven by financial, consumer durables, auto and oil and gas stocks.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, ONGC, L&T, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Kotak Bank, TCS and Axis Bank, ending up to 3.96 per cent higher.
On the other hand, PowerGrid, Infosys, Tata Motors and Coal India close up to 0.63 per cent lower.
"Market rallied to a new high supported by optimism over quarter earnings and positive global market. A better monsoon outlook from IMD provided relief to investors, who are keen on earnings outcome to accumulate quality stocks despite election led volatility," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Japan, China and Korea ended on a positive note.
In Europe, bourses in Germany, France and the UK were trading in the positive terrain in early deals.
Global crude oil benchmark Brent futures fell 0.11 per cent to USD 71.10 per barrel.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 24 paise to 69.67 against the US dollar intra-day.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.95
|15.79
|Coal India
|251.60
|0.64
|Polycab
|654.80
|21.71
|Interglobe Avi
|1,581.90
|7.08
|TCS
|2,131.80
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|132.70
|11.19
|PC Jeweller
|146.00
|15.64
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|Bajaj Finance
|3,031.40
|0.29
|Jet Airways
|241.85
|-7.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.15
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|407.00
|3.63
|Titan Company
|1,120.05
|2.74
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.56
|Adani Ports
|395.65
|2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.85
|3.96
|ICICI Bank
|406.80
|3.58
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.49
|Larsen
|1,382.50
|1.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,464.35
|1.74
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.90
|-2.36
|Cipla
|559.35
|-1.23
|GAIL
|351.60
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|230.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.63
|Infosys
|723.85
|-0.39
|Tata Motors
|230.55
|-0.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rishabh Pant's Omission From World Cup Squad Triggers a Meme Fest on Twitter
- Kalank May Be Aditya Roy Kapur’s One Precious Chance to Revive His Career
- From Amelie to Van Helsing: Notre-Dame Will Live on Through Hollywood Films
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
- Coachella Gets a Dose of Augmented Reality Audio With The Bose Frames Sunglasses
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results