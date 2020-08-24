Sensex, Nifty Inch Up As More Industries Reopen, Financials Lead

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic COVID-19 cases crossed 3 million.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 11,437.75 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 38,640.51.

India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as coronavirus infections in the world’s second most populous country climbed to 3.04 million.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia rose after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for COVID-19.

