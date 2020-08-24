BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Sensex, Nifty Inch Up As More Industries Reopen, Financials Lead

Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic COVID19 cases crossed 3 million.

  Reuters
  Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
BENGALURU: Indian shares edged higher on Monday, led by financial stocks, as more businesses resumed operations, although gains were limited as domestic COVID-19 cases crossed 3 million.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.57% to 11,437.75 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.53% at 38,640.51.

India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as coronavirus infections in the world’s second most populous country climbed to 3.04 million.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia rose after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for COVID-19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 24, 2020, 9:42 AM IST
