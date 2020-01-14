Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty off to Choppy Start Amid Weak Macro Data

After opening nearly 100 points lower, the 30-share BSE index was trading 50.26 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 41,809.43. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 12,315.75.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 10:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex, Nifty off to Choppy Start Amid Weak Macro Data
Image for Representation.

Mumbai Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a volatile note on Tuesday tracking losses in banking stocks as weak inflation numbers weighed on domestic investor sentiment.

After opening nearly 100 points lower, the 30-share BSE index was trading 50.26 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 41,809.43. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 13.80 points or 0.11 per cent to 12,315.75.

HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, HUL, L&T, Ultratech Cement and ONGC were the among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 0.63 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, M&M, TCS and Asian Paints rose up to 1.04 per cent.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 259.97 points, or 0.62 per cent, up at its new closing peak of 41,859.69. Likewise, the Nifty ended 72.75 points, or 0.59 per cent, higher at 12,329.55 -- its fresh closing record.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 68.24 crore, and domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 47.17 crore on Monday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, market mood turned bearish after government data on Monday showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

Spike in headline inflation is an "unwanted complication" in a slowing economy and will prevent the Reserve Bank from cutting rates, analysts said, warning of the "spectre of stagflation" that India risks getting into.

On the global front, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a mixed note in their early sessions.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, rose 0.17 per cent to USD 64.31 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 4 paise to 70.82 against the US dollar in morning session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 470.00 0.25
Tata Global Bev 374.70 6.18
Yes Bank 39.40 -6.41
Tata Steel 504.10 1.73
ITC 241.60 1.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 504.10 1.73
TCS 2,220.00 1.32
Hero Motocorp 2,394.90 1.22
ITC 241.60 1.02
HCL Tech 592.50 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 124.25 -0.96
Larsen 1,322.00 -0.93
UltraTechCement 4,430.95 -0.83
Kotak Mahindra 1,679.40 -0.70
SBI 328.20 -0.73
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram