GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Open at Record Highs; Pare Gains Amid Trade War Worries

The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Open at Record Highs; Pare Gains Amid Trade War Worries
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex pared initial gains after hitting a record high of 37,876.87 in early trade on Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid escalating global trade war concerns.

The 30-share index rose 184.98 points, or 0.49 per cent, to hit a new peak of 37,876.87. Market sentiment, however, turned cautious as the index pared gains trading 40.13 points, or 0.11 per cent higher at 37,732.02 at 0950 Hrs.

The gauge had gained 526.73 points in the previous two sessions.

Sectoral indices led by metal, IT, auto, teck, consumer durables, realty and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, rising up to 1.46 per cent.

The NSE index Nifty too edged higher by 41.85 points, or 0.36 per cent, to scale a new high of 11,428.95.

Prominent gainers in the Sensex kitty were Vedanta, Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Coal India, M&M, Wipro, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, NTPC and Sun Pharma, rising up to 2.72 per cent.

Top losers include Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, TCS and IndusInd Bank, falling up to 4 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 248.709 crore, while domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 218.64 crore on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading higher by 0.06 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.25 per cent in their early deals. The Shanghai Composite index too was up by 0.24 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.20 per cent higher in Monday's trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

37,729.35 +37.46 ( +0.10%)

Nifty 50

11,402.25 +15.15 ( +0.13%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 590.15 -6.65 -1.11
PNB 88.05 -2.00 -2.22
SBI 308.15 -0.35 -0.11
HDFC AMC 1,784.75 -31.20 -1.72
ICICI Bank 314.55 -0.55 -0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC AMC 1,785.00 -30.15 -1.66
PNB 88.00 -2.15 -2.38
Aditya Birla F 179.00 -0.35 -0.20
Vakrangee 65.50 +9.65 +17.28
Axis Bank 590.50 -6.00 -1.01
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,431.10 +33.70 +2.41
Titan Company 918.30 +16.65 +1.85
Grasim 1,016.95 +17.55 +1.76
Tata Steel 562.00 +8.75 +1.58
Yes Bank 384.10 +6.20 +1.64
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,427.80 +31.00 +2.22
Yes Bank 383.85 +6.50 +1.72
Tata Steel 561.50 +8.10 +1.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,298.65 +16.30 +1.27
Maruti Suzuki 9,375.05 +87.70 +0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 372.90 -24.45 -6.15
Coal India 276.60 -6.55 -2.31
HPCL 289.65 -4.45 -1.51
BPCL 395.90 -5.10 -1.27
Axis Bank 590.05 -6.75 -1.13
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 373.00 -24.75 -6.22
Coal India 276.85 -6.00 -2.12
Axis Bank 590.30 -6.20 -1.04
Reliance 1,184.10 -7.40 -0.62
Bharti Airtel 383.90 -2.30 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...