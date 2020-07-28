Sensex, Nifty Open Higher in Early Trade Tracking Global Peers

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher in early trade on Tuesday tracking positive cues from global markets. The BSE Sensex was trading 182.41 points or 0.48 per cent higher at 38,117.14; while the NSE Nifty was up 50.80 points or 0.46 per cent at 11,182.60.

On Monday, the 30-share Sensex had settled 194.17 points, or 0.51 per cent, lower at 37,934.73; and the broader Nifty had ended 62.35 points, or 0.56 per cent, down at 11,131.80. Asian shares were also trading higher tracking cues from upbeat Wall Street.

Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 453.31 crore on a net basis on Monday. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.27 per cent higher at USD 44.02 per barrel.

Investors, however, continued to pay a close attention to constantly rising COVID-19 cases globally and US-China friction, experts said. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to COVID-19 has crossed 1.66 crore and the number of deaths has topped 6.6 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to the disease has surpassed 33,000-mark and the number of infections neared 15 lakh. PTI MKJ MKJ DRR