Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Open in Red on Dismal Macro Data in Early Trade

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading lower by 51.28 points or 0.12 per cent at 41,514.62 in early trade; while the NSE barometer Nifty was down 16.55 points or 0.14 per cent at 12,184.65.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 10:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Open in Red on Dismal Macro Data in Early Trade
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty slipped into the negative zone in opening deals on Thursday, weighed down by disappointing macroeconomic data.

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading lower by 51.28 points or 0.12 per cent at 41,514.62 in early trade; while the NSE barometer Nifty was down 16.55 points or 0.14 per cent at 12,184.65.

Both key indices were in the red primarily due to emergence of selling in financial and auto stocks.

Hurting market sentiment, government data on Wednesday showed that industrial output contracted by 0.3 per cent in December while retail inflation jumped to a 68-month high of 7.59 per cent in January on high food prices.

Ahead of the release of IIP and inflation data, the Sensex had settled 349.76 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 41,565.90; and the Nifty had clocked 93.30 points, or 0.77 per cent, gains to settle at 12,201.20 on Wednesday.

Provisional data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 48.81 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee was trading lower by 8 paise at 71.41 gainst the US dollar in opening deals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading mixed as coronavirus concerns continued to impact investor sentiment globally.

The number of fatalities and new cases from China's coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday, with over 200 more deaths and thousands of new patients.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,467.40 -0.18
IRCTC 1,581.60 11.46
SBI 329.25 2.89
HUL 2,270.00 0.42
Avenue Supermar 2,493.75 0.49
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 329.15 2.86
Titan Company 1,300.55 2.51
Nestle 16,425.55 0.83
M&M 535.40 0.84
Infosys 785.05 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,255.00 -1.74
Tata Steel 440.00 -1.77
ONGC 104.90 -1.73
ICICI Bank 540.85 -1.54
Axis Bank 744.00 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram