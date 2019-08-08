Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Open on Volatile Note; HCL Tech Rallies 5%

The 30-share index was trading 4.78 points or 0.01 per cent down at 36,685.72 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty slipped 4.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 10,851.20 in morning trade.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Open on Volatile Note; HCL Tech Rallies 5%
Representative image
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a highly volatile note on Thursday amid weak domestic cues.

After gyrating nearly 250 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 4.78 points or 0.01 per cent down at 36,685.72 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty slipped 4.30 points or 0.04 per cent to 10,851.20 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share index the 30-share index settled 286.35 points or 0.77 per cent lower at 36,690.50. The Nifty also fell 92.75 points or 0.85 per cent to 10,855.50.

Top losers in the Sensex pack during early trade included IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, RIL, HDFC, TechM and Asian Paints, shedding up to 3 per cent.

While, HCL Tech was the top gainer, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 2 per cent.

Market volatility extended to the second day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday reduced its growth projection for the Indian economy to 6.9 per cent for the current financial year, from 7 per cent forecasted in June, due to a slowdown in demand and investments.

The central bank, after the meeting of rate-setting panel Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), cut interest rate by an unusual 35 basis points to a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent in an attempt to boost an economy growing at its slowest pace in nearly five years.

According to experts, a downside risk to the lowered growth forecast due to growth headwinds in global economy and slowdown in domestic consumption has curtailed domestic investors sentiment.

Unabated foreign fund outflow too weighed on market mood, traders said.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 383.66 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 531.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions.

On the other hand, bourses on Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 8 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.80 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, spiked 2.70 per cent to trade at 57.75 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,816.79 +126.29 ( +0.34%)

NIFTY 50

10,895.35 +39.85 ( +0.37%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 437.70 -1.73
Reliance 1,122.35 1.17
Yes Bank 88.20 1.55
Tata Steel 371.05 -2.84
Affle India 862.15 15.72
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 408.05 -0.09
Axis Bank 652.20 -1.19
Indiabulls Hsg 437.50 -1.83
Affle India 866.35 16.29
Yes Bank 88.40 1.78
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,059.30 3.58
Tata Motors 119.90 2.13
Bharti Infratel 251.20 2.30
JSW Steel 216.85 2.17
Bharti Airtel 374.00 2.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,058.95 3.59
Tata Motors 120.00 2.21
Bharti Airtel 374.25 2.32
Yes Bank 88.40 1.78
Hero Motocorp 2,543.60 1.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 502.00 -3.14
IndusInd Bank 1,387.25 -2.74
Tata Steel 371.05 -2.84
Indiabulls Hsg 437.60 -1.75
Axis Bank 652.15 -1.18
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,386.80 -2.79
Tata Steel 371.00 -2.83
Axis Bank 652.20 -1.19
HDFC 2,159.05 -0.84
Asian Paints 1,544.90 -0.90
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram