1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Rally After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at the Market

The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%).

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 11:57 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Rally After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at the Market
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
The benchmark stock market indices showed strong positive momentum after exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019 projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably come back to power. At 11:16 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 921.87 points or 2.4% at 38,852.64, while the Nifty 50 surged 271.10 points, or 2.37%, to 11,677.85.

Here’s a quick look at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:

Top sectoral gainers: The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.

Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 6.6%. SBI was followed by Mahindra and Mahindra (up 5.5%) and Larsen and Toubro (5.3%).

Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Both Infosys and Bajaj Auto were down just around 1% each.

Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, Tata Motors was also up 5.2%, IndusInd Bank surged 5.1%, while ICICI Bank jumped 5%.

Most actively traded stocks: Reliance Industries Ltd (up 4%) was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 3%) and HDFC Life (up 3.3%).

Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Group stocks jumped. Adani Enterprises rallied 18.5%, Adani Power surged 15.8%, while Adani Green Energy was up 14.4%. Other major gainers included ITI that rose 13.7%, while India Bulls Real Estate climbed 11.9%

Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 6%, while Jubilant Life Sciences was down 5.6%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises also lost 2.5%, with Tech Mahindra falling 2.4%.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
