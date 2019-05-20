English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Sensex, Nifty Rally After Exit Polls: Here's a Quick Look at the Market
The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%).
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...
The benchmark stock market indices showed strong positive momentum after exit polls for the Lok Sabha election 2019 projected that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will comfortably come back to power. At 11:16 am, the BSE benchmark Sensex was up 921.87 points or 2.4% at 38,852.64, while the Nifty 50 surged 271.10 points, or 2.37%, to 11,677.85.
Here’s a quick look at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:
Top sectoral gainers: The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.
Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).
Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 6.6%. SBI was followed by Mahindra and Mahindra (up 5.5%) and Larsen and Toubro (5.3%).
Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Both Infosys and Bajaj Auto were down just around 1% each.
Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, Tata Motors was also up 5.2%, IndusInd Bank surged 5.1%, while ICICI Bank jumped 5%.
Most actively traded stocks: Reliance Industries Ltd (up 4%) was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 3%) and HDFC Life (up 3.3%).
Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Group stocks jumped. Adani Enterprises rallied 18.5%, Adani Power surged 15.8%, while Adani Green Energy was up 14.4%. Other major gainers included ITI that rose 13.7%, while India Bulls Real Estate climbed 11.9%
Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 6%, while Jubilant Life Sciences was down 5.6%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises also lost 2.5%, with Tech Mahindra falling 2.4%.
Here’s a quick look at what is happening on the stock exchanges today:
Top sectoral gainers: The BSE PSU Banking index was up 4.5%, followed by BSE Capital Goods index (up 4.4%) and BSE Infrastructure index (up 4.3%). The Realty index was also up 4.1%.
Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the green, except the IT index (down 0.4%).
Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, State Bank of India (SBI) was the top gainer, up 6.6%. SBI was followed by Mahindra and Mahindra (up 5.5%) and Larsen and Toubro (5.3%).
Top Sensex losers: Only two of the 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red, with marginal declines. Both Infosys and Bajaj Auto were down just around 1% each.
Sensex stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from the top gainers, Tata Motors was also up 5.2%, IndusInd Bank surged 5.1%, while ICICI Bank jumped 5%.
Most actively traded stocks: Reliance Industries Ltd (up 4%) was the most actively traded stock on BSE, followed by Axis Bank (up 3%) and HDFC Life (up 3.3%).
Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Adani Group stocks jumped. Adani Enterprises rallied 18.5%, Adani Power surged 15.8%, while Adani Green Energy was up 14.4%. Other major gainers included ITI that rose 13.7%, while India Bulls Real Estate climbed 11.9%
Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories dropped 6%, while Jubilant Life Sciences was down 5.6%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises also lost 2.5%, with Tech Mahindra falling 2.4%.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|343.30
|7.53
|Reliance
|1,319.15
|4.08
|ICICI Bank
|411.95
|5.71
|Yes Bank
|144.30
|7.57
|Axis Bank
|780.60
|4.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|795.10
|9.94
|SBI
|343.30
|7.53
|Adani Ports
|394.60
|7.49
|Yes Bank
|144.30
|7.57
|Grasim
|883.15
|6.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|339.60
|6.47
|Yes Bank
|144.15
|7.13
|ICICI Bank
|411.95
|5.55
|Larsen
|1,437.30
|5.54
|Tata Motors
|186.50
|5.55
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,568.00
|-6.45
|Zee Entertain
|361.60
|-2.83
|Tech Mahindra
|771.75
|-1.67
|Bajaj Auto
|3,013.65
|-0.87
|Infosys
|719.10
|-0.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Auto
|3,013.25
|-0.94
|Infosys
|719.20
|-0.64
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, SF150 Launch LIVE: Price, Pics, Features and More
- Want to Own a Dog? Study Suggests That it Might Be In Your Genes
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results