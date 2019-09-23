Take the pledge to vote

Sensex, Nifty Rally Over 3% for a Second Day; Here's a Look at Key Gainers and Losers

After closing over 5% higher on Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex shot up by another 1,219 points, or 3.2%, to 39,233.53, at 11:40 am on Monday, while the Nifty 50 advanced 356.50 points, or 3.16%, to 11,630.70.

Trending Desk

September 23, 2019
Sensex, Nifty Rally Over 3% for a Second Day; Here's a Look at Key Gainers and Losers
Representative image (Reuters)
It is another strong day for the Indian stock markets as bulls stayed in charge after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed corporate tax rate to 22% for domestic companies. After closing over 5% higher on Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex shot up by another 1,219 points, or 3.2%, to 39,233.53, at 11:40 am on Monday, while the Nifty 50 advanced 356.50 points, or 3.16%, to 11,630.70.

Here’s a quick snapshot at what is happening on the stock exchanges:

Market breadth: Market breadth was extremely positive. It means more number of stocks traded in the green than in the red. Of the total 2,439 stocks traded on BSE, 1,556 advanced, while 731 declined. A total of 152 stocks remained unchanged.

Top sectoral gainers: All the sectoral indices, except IT and Healthcare, were trading in the green. The BSE Capital Goods Index was the top gainer, up 7.1%, followed by BSE FMCG (up 5.8%) and BSE Bankex (up 4.6%).

Top Sensex gainers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Larsen and Toubro Ltd was the top gainer, up 8.9%, followed by ITC Ltd (up 8.2%) and Asian Paints Ltd (up 8%).

Top Sensex losers: Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Infosys Ltd was the top loser, down 3.7%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 3.3%) and Tata Motors Ltd (down 2.7%). Largecap stocks that rose over 5%: Apart from L&T, ITC and Asian Paints, other Sensex stocks like IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki were up 5-8%.

Most actively traded stocks: Maruti Suzuki, L&T and ICICI Bank were the most actively traded stocks on BSE. Top gainers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: GE T&D India Ltd (up 15%), BEML Ltd (up 12.8%), Mahindra Logistics (up 10.4%), Avenue Supermarts (up 9.4%) and Britannia Industries (up 9%) were among the other top gainers.

Top losers other than the 30 Sensex stocks: Reliance Capital (down 10.2%), Petronet LNG (down 5.5%), Coffee Day Enterprises (down 5%), Reliance Infra (down 5%) and Chambal Fertilisers (down 4.1%) were among the other top losers.

