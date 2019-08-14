Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Rebound on Positive Global Cues in Early Trade

Easing inflation numbers, released after market hours on Tuesday, too helped the recovery in domestic market sentiment, traders said.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Rebound on Positive Global Cues in Early Trade
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by nearly 300 points in early trade on Wednesday, led by gains in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and Infosys, amid positive cues from other global markets.

Easing inflation numbers, released after market hours on Tuesday, too helped the recovery in domestic market sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share index pared some opening gains to trade 122.51 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 37,080.67 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty too gained 35.30 points or 0.32 per cent to 10,961.15 in morning trade.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the 30-share index settled 623.75 points, or 1.66 per cent, lower at 36,958.16, while the NSE Nifty slumped 183.80 points, or 1.65 per cent, to 10,925.85.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Tata Steel, Vedanta, Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Auto, RIL and HDFC, rising up to 3.53 per cent.

While, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Maruti, HCL Tech, TCS and Kotak Bank fell up to 4.26 per cent.

Experts said, investor sentiment got a boost as easing retail inflation left room for the Reserve Bank to go for another round of rate cut in October.

Retail inflation eased marginally to 3.15 per cent in July on the back of softening fuel prices even as overall food prices moved up, showed government data on Tuesday.

Retail inflation was 3.18 per cent in June 2019, while it stood at 4.17 per cent in year-ago period (July 2018).

The overall food inflation, measured on Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), moved up to 2.36 per cent during July from the revised 2.25 per cent print for June 2019, as per data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 638.28 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 201.53 crore, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Kospi, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei rebounded to trade higher in their respective late morning sessions, after US President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on electronic goods from China, assuaging investor concerns over US-China trade war.

Bourses on Wall Street too ended significantly higher on Tuesday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 51 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.89 in early session.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.09 per cent to trade at 60.63 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,303.49 +345.33 ( +0.93%)

NIFTY 50

11,018.75 +92.90 ( +0.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 505.40 -2.69
Reliance 1,292.05 1.36
Indiabulls Hsg 583.45 1.81
Yes Bank 74.20 0.82
Bajaj Finance 3,284.00 1.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Life 505.50 -2.62
Indiabulls Hsg 582.00 1.46
Reliance 1,293.00 1.41
Yes Bank 74.25 0.88
Sun Pharma 414.95 -5.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.95 3.72
Tata Steel 361.40 3.64
UPL 521.20 3.60
Zee Entertain 336.50 2.81
BPCL 351.40 2.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 144.90 3.69
Tata Steel 361.20 3.67
Hero Motocorp 2,629.10 2.50
IndusInd Bank 1,398.95 1.86
HDFC 2,139.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 415.00 -5.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,417.15 -5.45
Coal India 198.05 -2.80
Wipro 252.95 -2.15
Kotak Mahindra 1,495.00 -1.09
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 414.95 -5.17
Coal India 198.10 -2.77
Kotak Mahindra 1,494.20 -1.16
Tata Motors 122.45 0.37
ONGC 127.60 -0.55
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram