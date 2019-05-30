English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Resume Record Run on F&O Expiry
After soaring over 400 points, the 30-share index ended 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 39,831.97 — its fresh-closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,911.92 and a low of 39,500.56.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: After a day's breather, benchmark Sensex on Thursday resumed its record-setting spree by rallying 330 points on gains in index heavyweights RIL, HDFC and TCS amid expiry of May derivative contracts.
Moreover, sentiment was driven by renewed hopes from the new government as investors have been keenly awaiting the allocation of key portfolios to ministers. Narendra Modi and his council of ministers are all set to take oath at 1900 hours Wednesday.
After soaring over 400 points, the 30-share index ended 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 39,831.97 — its fresh-closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,911.92 and a low of 39,500.56.
The broader NSE Nifty also settled at a new closing peak at 11,945.90, gaining 84.80 points or 0.71 per cent.
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.44 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HDFC twins, Yes Bank and RIL too gained up to 2.33 per cent.
While, Sun Pharma, M&M, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta fell up to 2.39 per cent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 5 paise lower at 69.88 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.06 per cent to 67.83 per barrel.
Moreover, sentiment was driven by renewed hopes from the new government as investors have been keenly awaiting the allocation of key portfolios to ministers. Narendra Modi and his council of ministers are all set to take oath at 1900 hours Wednesday.
After soaring over 400 points, the 30-share index ended 329.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, higher at 39,831.97 — its fresh-closing high. The gauge hit an intra-day high of 39,911.92 and a low of 39,500.56.
The broader NSE Nifty also settled at a new closing peak at 11,945.90, gaining 84.80 points or 0.71 per cent.
NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.44 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS, HDFC twins, Yes Bank and RIL too gained up to 2.33 per cent.
While, Sun Pharma, M&M, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Vedanta fell up to 2.39 per cent.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 304.27 crore on Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares to the tune of Rs 189.58 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
Asian bourses ended on a mixed note, while Europe was trading in the green in opening deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee was trading 5 paise lower at 69.88 against the US dollar.
Brent crude, the global benchmark, slipped 0.06 per cent to 67.83 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,329.75
|1.27
|Infosys
|733.55
|0.79
|TCS
|2,146.30
|1.84
|SBI
|353.55
|1.41
|Yes Bank
|155.00
|2.18
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|80.55
|-3.88
|Yes Bank
|154.55
|1.88
|Reliance
|1,330.60
|1.32
|NTPC
|135.35
|3.44
|Just Dial
|747.15
|8.28
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|135.10
|3.21
|Bharti Airtel
|346.70
|2.33
|Yes Bank
|155.00
|2.18
|BPCL
|407.65
|2.13
|Bajaj Finance
|3,481.65
|2.12
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|135.35
|3.44
|Bharti Airtel
|346.60
|2.33
|Bajaj Finance
|3,481.00
|2.07
|TCS
|2,145.40
|1.91
|Yes Bank
|154.55
|1.88
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|412.75
|-2.61
|Eicher Motors
|19,891.50
|-2.61
|Zee Entertain
|365.25
|-1.96
|M&M
|661.70
|-1.55
|JSW Steel
|276.60
|-1.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|412.75
|-2.39
|M&M
|661.45
|-1.61
|IndusInd Bank
|1,586.10
|-1.35
|Vedanta
|163.95
|-1.12
|ONGC
|169.65
|-1.11
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- Godzilla Movie Review: He'll Come Screaming at You for No Reason So Just Run
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results