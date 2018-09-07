GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Retract in Early Trade in Line with Asian Markets

The BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 165.72 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 38,077.09 in opening trade as index major Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, NTPC, ONGC and Maruti Suzuki declined.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex drifted lower by nearly 166 points and the NSE Nifty slipped below the 11,500-level in the opening session Friday due to intense selling mainly in banking, power and healthcare shares amid weak Asian cues.

The gauge had gained 224.50 points in the previous session on value-buying in recently battered stocks.

The NSE Nifty index too fell by 43.40 points, or 0.38 per cent, at 11,493.50.

Brokers said weakness was seen in most Asian markets as investors were cautious in view of ongoing trade war between the US and China and preferred to log gains after yesterday's strong comeback.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued selling on the domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 455 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 611.98 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

Globally, in the Asian region, Japan's Nikkei fell 1.05 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.51 per cent in their early deals. Shanghai Composite Index too down by 0.13 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended a shade higher yesterday's trade.
S&P BSE Sensex

38,195.99 -46.82 ( -0.12%)

Nifty 50

11,527.20 -9.70 ( -0.08%)
Most Active
Aurobindo Pharm 818.95 +59.65 +7.86
Sun Pharma 653.65 -23.75 -3.51
Yes Bank 333.50 -5.70 -1.68
Reliance 1,271.75 +10.35 +0.82
Tata Motors 277.10 +7.15 +2.65
IIFL Holdings 694.35 -18.90 -2.65
Aurobindo Pharm 817.90 +58.35 +7.68
Yes Bank 333.30 -5.70 -1.68
Dabur India 459.25 +4.85 +1.07
Sun Pharma 653.40 -23.25 -3.44
Top Gainers
Bajaj Auto 2,869.00 +85.90 +3.09
Tata Motors 277.25 +7.30 +2.70
Hero Motocorp 3,227.50 +62.65 +1.98
Wipro 327.00 +5.80 +1.81
UPL 716.70 +11.65 +1.65
Bajaj Auto 2,868.00 +84.70 +3.04
Tata Motors 276.95 +7.00 +2.59
Hero Motocorp 3,227.65 +66.65 +2.11
Wipro 327.00 +6.55 +2.04
Coal India 286.00 +2.80 +0.99
Top Losers
Sun Pharma 653.30 -24.10 -3.56
Yes Bank 333.50 -5.70 -1.68
Power Grid Corp 196.15 -3.15 -1.58
HCL Tech 1,070.30 -18.50 -1.70
SBI 292.60 -3.85 -1.30
Sun Pharma 653.15 -23.50 -3.47
Yes Bank 333.90 -5.10 -1.50
Power Grid Corp 196.25 -2.95 -1.48
SBI 292.75 -3.90 -1.31
ONGC 173.15 -1.50 -0.86
