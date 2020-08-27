Sensex, Nifty Rise Ahead Of Derivatives Expiry; All Eyes On Fed

BENGALURU: Indian shares clocked broad-based gains on Thursday, led by financial stocks, ahead of the expiry of August derivative contracts and as investors globally awaited a key speech from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.54% at 11,613.35 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.64% higher at 39,324.72.

All 12 major sectoral indexes were higher in early trading, with HDFC Bank Ltd and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd being the top two boosts to the Nifty 50.

Shares in cigarette makers gained after a report https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/cons-products/tobacco/permit-regulated-fdi-in-tobacco-par-panel-on-commerce-recommends/articleshow/77763392.cms that an Indian parliamentary panel recommended allowing foreign direct investment in the tobacco sector. Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd was up 1%.

