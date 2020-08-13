Sensex, Nifty rise as PSU banks, metals rally

BENGALURU Indian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by state-run banks and metals stocks, although gains were checked by worries over rising coronavirus cases.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.3% to 11,343.20 by 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.21% higher at 38,448.56.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders, advanced more than 1%, led by a 1.6% jump in State Bank of India.

The Nifty Metal index, which scaled a more than five-month peak earlier this week, rose nearly 2%.

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd jumped nearly 4% after the company posted higher quarterly profit on Wednesday.

India’s small-cap and mid-cap shares rose 0.4% and 0.57%, respectively.

Also Watch Rhea Chakraborty Files Final Submission In SC | Top Stories At 3 PM | CNN News18

Meanwhile, India’s tally of coronavirus cases reached 2.33 million on Wednesday, with the death toll at 46,091. The country has the world’s third highest caseload after the United States and Brazil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor