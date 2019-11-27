Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Closing Peaks; Yes Bank Rallies Over 7 Percent

The 30-share Sensex rose by 199.31 points or 0.49 per cent to end at a new life-time high of 41,020.61 as 24 of its constituents ended in green.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices scaled fresh closing peaks on Wednesday on hectic buying by foreign investors in banking, IT and auto stocks amid positive trends from global markets.

The 30-share Sensex rose by 199.31 points or 0.49 per cent to end at a new life-time high of 41,020.61 as 24 of its constituents ended in green.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 63 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at a new peak of 12,100.70.

Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.65 per cent, followed by SBI which rose 2.43 per cent. Maruti gained 2.38 per cent, Sun Pharma 1.87 per cent and HUL by 1.78 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T was the top loser, ending 2.05 per cent lower. ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank too closed in red.

According to analysts, sustained foreign fund inflow amid positive cues from global markets buoyed the market sentiment.

Foreign investors purchased shares worth Rs 4,677.75 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday also contributed to the rally, traders said.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher while those in Shanghai settled lower.

Stocks in Europe were trading on a positive note.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 15 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to 71.35.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to $63.33 per barrel.

NIFTY 50

12,100.70 +63.00 ( +0.52%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
HDFC 2,336.30 1.37
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
SBI 343.55 2.40
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
Lemon Tree Hote 60.50 3.68
Indiabulls Hsg 268.10 3.53
Zee Entertain 319.50 -0.06
RBL Bank 367.65 5.81
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 8.08
UltraTechCement 4,234.65 2.96
SBI 343.55 2.40
Maruti Suzuki 7,294.40 2.38
Hindalco 203.00 2.16
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 68.25 7.65
SBI 343.60 2.43
Maruti Suzuki 7,296.70 2.38
Sun Pharma 459.15 1.87
HUL 2,097.85 1.78
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 225.30 -3.16
Cipla 468.00 -2.20
Larsen 1,335.50 -2.02
ICICI Bank 505.50 -1.02
ITC 246.95 -0.88
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,334.90 -2.05
ICICI Bank 505.65 -1.07
ITC 246.95 -0.86
Tata Steel 421.00 -0.81
NTPC 115.75 -0.77
