Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Lifetime Peaks for Second Straight Session
In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high.
Representational Image.
Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record levels on Tuesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and TCS.
In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high.
The broader Nifty scaled its lifetime high (intra-day) of 12,374.25, before ending 32.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 12,362.30, which is a record closing level.
Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.15 per cent, followed by ITC, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC and TCS.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank, SBI, L&T, ONGC and ICICI Bank fell up to 3.85 per cent.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.
Exchanges in Europe were off to a tepid start.
Brent crude oil futures rose 0.16 per cent to USD 64.30 per barrel.
The rupee was trading flat at 70.85 per US dollar (intra-day).
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|1,289.45
|0.17
|Bajaj Finance
|4,193.50
|0.68
|Bharti Airtel
|469.55
|0.15
|IndusInd Bank
|1,481.10
|-3.85
|Yes Bank
|38.55
|-8.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|2,417.00
|2.15
|ITC
|243.30
|1.74
|NTPC
|123.55
|1.48
|M&M
|562.95
|1.43
|Tech Mahindra
|797.00
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,481.10
|-3.85
|Reliance
|1,529.05
|-0.93
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,676.95
|-0.84
|SBI
|327.90
|-0.82
|Larsen
|1,326.00
|-0.63
