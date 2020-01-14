Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Scale Fresh Lifetime Peaks for Second Straight Session

In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bombay Stock Exchange
Representational Image.

Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh record levels on Tuesday, led by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC, ITC, Axis Bank and TCS.

In a choppy trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex hit life-time high of 41,994.26 in day trade. It finally settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high.

The broader Nifty scaled its lifetime high (intra-day) of 12,374.25, before ending 32.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 12,362.30, which is a record closing level.

Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 2.15 per cent, followed by ITC, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Axis Bank, NTPC, HDFC and TCS.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Kotak Bank, SBI, L&T, ONGC and ICICI Bank fell up to 3.85 per cent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a mixed note.

Exchanges in Europe were off to a tepid start.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.16 per cent to USD 64.30 per barrel.

The rupee was trading flat at 70.85 per US dollar (intra-day).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,289.45 0.17
Bajaj Finance 4,193.50 0.68
Bharti Airtel 469.55 0.15
IndusInd Bank 1,481.10 -3.85
Yes Bank 38.55 -8.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,417.00 2.15
ITC 243.30 1.74
NTPC 123.55 1.48
M&M 562.95 1.43
Tech Mahindra 797.00 1.42
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,481.10 -3.85
Reliance 1,529.05 -0.93
Kotak Mahindra 1,676.95 -0.84
SBI 327.90 -0.82
Larsen 1,326.00 -0.63
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram