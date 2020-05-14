BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sensex, Nifty Slide After FinMin Sitharaman's Initial Stimulus Fails to Excite

Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.45% to 9247.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 1.51% lower at 31,522.01.

  • Reuters Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 10:23 AM IST
Share this:

Indian shares fell on Thursday after the government's stimulus package for small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic was poorly received by investors.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.45% to 9247.35 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 1.51% lower at 31,522.01.

The Centre said on Wednesday it would offer nearly $60 billion of loan guarantees for small businesses, shadow banks and power companies, as part of a 20-trillion-rupee ($266 billion) fiscal and monetary package.

Other Asian stock markets also fell as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections and a dour warning from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed hopes for a quick recovery.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading